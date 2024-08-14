Miley Cyrus hailed youngest Disney Legend

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Miley Cyrus is now the youngest person ever to be named a Disney Legend following the latest round of inductees by Disney.

Miley was one of 14 new Disney Legends announced at this year's "D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event" held in California.

Country singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson introduced Miley, who was given a standing ovation, by performing "The Best of Both Worlds" from the show that launched Miley into stardom "Hannah Montana."

A tribute video honoring Miley was also played, featuring messages from John Travolta, Chappell Roan, and Bret Michaels.

A teary-eyed Miley shared to the crowd what she called a little Disney Legend secret, "Legends get scared, too. I'm scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It's legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try."

Miley dedicated her new Disney Legend honor to her "Hannah Montana" character who she portrayed in four seasons and a movie.

"This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life'," said Miley, referencing another song by Hannah.

Earlier this year, Miley won her first Grammy as her song "Flowers" won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Other notable people newly inducted as Disney Legends were "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford and composer John Williams; actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Angela Bassett; actor Frank Oz; director James Cameron; and costume designer Colleen Atwood.

Completing the new roster were Kelly Ripa, James L. Brooks, Martha Blanding, Mark Henn, Joe Rohde, and the late Steve Ditko.

The new inductees bring the number of Disney Legends to 318, which also includes Julie Andrews, Elton John, Angela Lansbury, Robert Downey Jr., George Lucas, Steve Martin, Whoopi Goldberg, Tim Allen, Kristen Bell, Alan Menken, Ellen Pompeo, Dick Van Dyke, Ming-Na Wen, Betty White, and Robin Williams.

To date, there is only one Filipino Disney Legend, Lea Salonga, who was inducted in 2011 for lending her voice for the song "A Whole New World" for the animated flick "Aladdin," and for the song "Reflection" from another animated movie, "Mulan."

