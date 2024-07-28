Kim Chiu wins Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Chiu's gamble on playing the bida-kontrabida role of Juliana Lualhati in the hit show "Linlang" paid off as the actress was named the Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024.

The actress shared the good news on her Instagram account on Sunday.

"I am lost for words… beyond thankful, grateful, and extremely happy!!! I can’t believe this is happening," she wrote on Instagram.

Kim thanked ABS-CBN and Dreamscape for entrusting her with the project, which she co-starred with Paulo Avelino and JM de Guzman.

"My heart is full!!! [heart emoji] MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO! KOREA, HERE I COME! Sa SOUTH HA? Hihi," she added.

Her talent agency also posted about Kim's latest achievement on its own Instagram account.

Kim bested five other popular Asian stars in a global poll voted by fans via the Idol Champ app from June 15 to July 14.

The other stars on the list with Kim are Thai stars Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, who starred in the Netflix popular romantic-comedy series "Ready, Set, Love," and Poompat Iam-samang from the Korean remake drama "Start-Up." Malaysian actress Emily Chan, Singaporean award-winning actor Desmond Tan and Indonesian actress Ochi Rosdiana were also vying for the award.

The Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 Awards Ceremony will take place on September 25 in KBS Hall, Seoul, South Korea.

