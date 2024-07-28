^

Welcoming 'Pinuno': SB19's Pablo joins Stell as new 'Voice Kids PH' coach

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 10:25am
Welcoming 'Pinuno': SB19's Pablo joins Stell as new 'Voice Kids PH' coach
SB19 member Pablo
MANILA, Philippines — Two members of the P-pop group SB19 are now sitting as coaches, with Pablo joining Stell in the upcoming season of "The Voice Kids Philippines." 

Called "Pinuno" or leader in Filipino by fans, Pablo is among the announced coaches, which also includes singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose and singer-host Billy Crawford.  

The announcement did not come as a surprise to A'Tin, the fans of SB19, as the teasers that featured Pablo's unmistakable silhouette were easily recognizable. 

Pablo shared the announcement of his new coaching task on his own Instagram account. 

"The Voice Kids" is a spin-off of the popular "The Voice" franchise. It was previously shown on ABS-CBN, with judges that include Sharon Cuneta, Sarah Geronimo and Lea Salonga, with hosting by the likes of Luis Manzano and Robi Domingo. 

Its first time airing in GMA will be hosted by actor Dingdong Dantes. 

