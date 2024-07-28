Welcoming 'Pinuno': SB19's Pablo joins Stell as new 'Voice Kids PH' coach

MANILA, Philippines — Two members of the P-pop group SB19 are now sitting as coaches, with Pablo joining Stell in the upcoming season of "The Voice Kids Philippines."

Called "Pinuno" or leader in Filipino by fans, Pablo is among the announced coaches, which also includes singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose and singer-host Billy Crawford.

The announcement did not come as a surprise to A'Tin, the fans of SB19, as the teasers that featured Pablo's unmistakable silhouette were easily recognizable.

Pablo shared the announcement of his new coaching task on his own Instagram account.

"The Voice Kids" is a spin-off of the popular "The Voice" franchise. It was previously shown on ABS-CBN, with judges that include Sharon Cuneta, Sarah Geronimo and Lea Salonga, with hosting by the likes of Luis Manzano and Robi Domingo.

Its first time airing in GMA will be hosted by actor Dingdong Dantes.

WE WANT YOU, #TVKCoachPablo! ????



Welcoming Pablo of SB19 as the newest superstar coach on #TheVoiceKids! Get ready for an epic season filled with incredible talent and unforgettable moments for our young artists. ?????#TVKNewCoachReveal pic.twitter.com/2UgfYlBOhS — The Voice Kids Philippines (@_TheVoiceKidsPH) July 27, 2024

RELATED: New SB19 single alert; Stell to coach 'Voice Kids Philippines'