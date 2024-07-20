^

Entertainment

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' star Cheng Pei-pei dies at 78

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
July 20, 2024 | 3:44pm
'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' star Cheng Pei-pei dies at 78
Cheng Pei-pei as Jade Fox in the 2000 Ang Lee film 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.'
Columbia TriStar Film Distributors International

HONG KONG, China — Cheng Pei-pei, an actress considered one of the first-ever woman action stars who got her start in Hong Kong's martial arts films before starring in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," has died at the age of 78, her family said Friday.

She passed away "peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 17" after she was diagnosed in 2019 with a neurodegenerative disease similar to Parkinson's, her family said on Cheng's official Facebook page.

Born in Shanghai in 1946, Cheng moved to Hong Kong in the '60s and started working with the city's famed Shaw Brothers Studio, which has been widely acknowledged for its role in popularizing kung-fu movies to audiences beyond the Chinese city.

Her breakout role came in 1966 as a swordswoman in "Come Drink with Me," considered one of the greatest "wuxia" movies — a sword-fighting film genre that follows the adventures of martial artists around ancient China.

Working steadily through the golden age of Hong Kong martial arts films, Cheng hit international recognition in 2000 when director Ang Lee cast her as the Jade Fox in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

Her final film was the live-action version of Disney movie "Mulan" in 2020, where she was the matchmaker to the eponymous heroine.

"Our mom wanted to be remembered by how she was: the legendary Queen of Martial Arts... a versatile, award-winning actress whose film and television career spanned over six decades," her family said.

Actress Michelle Yeoh, who starred opposite Cheng in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Tiger," expressed "heartfelt condolences to Pei Pei Jie's (sister) family, friends and fans."

"We will miss your kindness and shining talent," Yeoh wrote Friday on Instagram.

RELATED: House Of Flying Daggers

vuukle comment

HONG KONG MOVIE STARS

MARTIAL ARTIST

MOVIE STARS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Maawa kayo sa akin': Willie Revillame blasts staff on air

'Maawa kayo sa akin': Willie Revillame blasts staff on air

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV host Willie Revillame blasted his staff on air recently, just a few days after the launch of his new TV5 show "Wil To...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Benoit recalls first time in Manila as a career highlight

David Benoit recalls first time in Manila as a career highlight

By Carlo Orosa | 17 hours ago
David Benoit, a five-time Grammy nominee for his seminal contributions to contemporary jazz, is back in Manila for a one-night...
Entertainment
fbtw
At 21, Andrea Brillantes invests in fine jewelry business

At 21, Andrea Brillantes invests in fine jewelry business

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
At 21, Andrea Brillantes knows what she wants, including where to invest her hard-earned money.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bossing Vic Sotto slated for &lsquo;eye-opening&rsquo; MMFF comeback

Bossing Vic Sotto slated for ‘eye-opening’ MMFF comeback

By MJ Marfori | 17 hours ago
Ambitious, challenging, and groundbreaking. These are perfect recipes for the major film comeback of an icon.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Padilla will &lsquo;tip the balance&rsquo; in &lsquo;Asawa Ng Asawa Ko&rsquo;

Kylie Padilla will ‘tip the balance’ in ‘Asawa Ng Asawa Ko’

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Kylie Padilla has entered the picture of “Asawa Ng Asawa Ko” as Hannah, the original wife and former partner of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jessy Mendiola on motherhood lessons from Ate Vi

Jessy Mendiola on motherhood lessons from Ate Vi

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
??Jessy Mendiola is keen on honing her acting flair now that she has returned to acting after a five-year hiatus.
Entertainment
fbtw
Elisse Joson, Aya Fernandez, Adrian Lindayag join 'Saving Grace' cast

Elisse Joson, Aya Fernandez, Adrian Lindayag join 'Saving Grace' cast

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Elisse Joson leads the latest cast announcement of actors joining "Saving Grace," the Philippine adaptation of popular Japanese...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stray Kids renews JYP contract, to appear on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' soundtrack

Stray Kids renews JYP contract, to appear on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' soundtrack

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
K-pop boy band Stray Kids will be releasing a new song as part of the soundtrack of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster "'Deadpool...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda takes off wig in 'It's Showtime' to support contestant with Alopecia

Vice Ganda takes off wig in 'It's Showtime' to support contestant with Alopecia

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Vice Ganda showed his support for an "It's Showtime" contestant who has Alopecia by taking off his blonde wig on the live...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with