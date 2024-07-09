Marvel drops trailer for 'WandaVision' spin-off 'Agatha All Along'

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel finally dropped a teaser trailer for the delayed "WandaVision" spin-off show "Agatha All Along" starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular witch Agatha Harkness.

The miniseries picks up after the events of Disney+'s first-ever Marvel Studios show, which saw Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch take away Agatha's powers by its conclusion, and of "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" where Wanda is presumed dead.

The trailer begins with a humming Agatha arriving at a crime scene, and at the morgue it is revealed to her the lifeless body is Wanda's.

Suddenly, the witch Rio Vidal played by Aubrey Plaza taunts Agatha to unleash herself from Wanda's spell and the latter glitches into her different characters from "WandaVision."

Quick clips of witchcraft play through as Agatha vows to regain her lost powers and assembles the rest of her coven: Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke from "Heartstopper"), Jennifer Kale ("SNL" alumna Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), Sharon Davis (comedienne Debra Jo Rupp), and Lilia Calderu (theater veteran Patti LuPone).

The show teases the Witches' Road — trials that rewards a witch if won with something they are missing — as more chaotic witchcraft mayhem are teased.

"What witch in her right mind would join Agatha Harkness' coven?" the titular character is dared to which she responds, "Not looking for right-minded witches as it happens."

Final magical clips lead up to the title card, followed by a final clip of a demonic entity chasing the coven members.

The teaser ends with confirmation the first two episodes of "Agatha All Along" premieres on September 19, and the rest will run weekly until November 7. — Video from Disney+ Philippines' YouTube channel

