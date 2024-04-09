^

Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. would 'happily' reprise Iron Man for Marvel

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 12:38pm
Robert Downey Jr. would 'happily' reprise Iron Man for Marvel
US actor Robert Downey Jr. poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Oppenheimer" during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024.
AFP / Robyn Beck

MANILA, Philippines — Newly minted Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. is not entirely closing the doors on returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as his iconic character Tony Stark and the hero Iron Man.

In an interview with Esquire, the actor was asked if he would ever go back to the MCU following his Best Supporting Actor win for his role in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."

"Happily. It's too integral a part of my DNA," Downey answered. "That role chose me. And look, I always say, 'Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige.' It is a losing bet. He's the house. He will always win."

Feige, longtime head of Marvel Studios, previously ruled out a return for Downey's character as he was given the "perfect exit" in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

Elsewhere in the Esquire article, Downey's frequent Marvel co-star and now fellow Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow recounted moments Downey would throw out lines and just improvise.

Related: Robert Downey Jr wins Oscar for 'Oppenheimer,' 31 years after first nod

"There would be this process of [director] Jon Favreau and Robert and I going into Jon's trailer in the morning and Robert being like, 'I'm not f***ing saying these lines' and throwing them out. And then live improv-ing either in the trailer or on the set," Gwyneth said.

She explained that for something to feel alive for Downey, "It has to feel fresh, and he makes it fresh by making it feel like it was just invented," adding that many of Stark and her character Pepper Potts' famous lines were written just 10 minutes before shooting.

Downey portayed Stark in 10 MCU films, including an "Iron Man" trilogy and four "Avengers" movies.

Following his "Oppenheimer" win, he will next be seen in the HBO series "The Sympathizer" where he is also an executive producer with his wife of 18 years Susan.

The show created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name about a Vietnamese captain forced to flee to the United States near the end of the Vietnam War where he spies on South Vietnamese refugees and reports back to the Viet Cong.

RELATED: LIST: Oscars 2024 winners

vuukle comment

IRON MAN

MARVEL

MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE

MCU

ROBERT DOWNEY JR

ROBERT DOWNEY JR.

TONY STARK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Darren Espanto sets record straight on real relationship with Cassy Legaspi

Darren Espanto sets record straight on real relationship with Cassy Legaspi

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto set the record straight on his relationship with TV host Cassy Legaspi. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Plagiarism?': Vice Ganda's 'It's Showtime' monolog compared to Darry Yap's

'Plagiarism?': Vice Ganda's 'It's Showtime' monolog compared to Darry Yap's

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A Facebook user noticed the alleged resemblance of Vice Ganda's monolog in "It's Showtime" to Darry Yap's "Buo."
Entertainment
fbtw
Laurenti Dyogi reveals 'PBB' new season, on-ground auditions

Laurenti Dyogi reveals 'PBB' new season, on-ground auditions

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Laurenti Dyogi announced that they are looking for a "new breed of idol trainees and young artists" to join Star Magic as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bigger Metro Manila Film Festival for its 50th year

Bigger Metro Manila Film Festival for its 50th year

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
The annual summer Metro Manila Film Festival will be canceled this year to give way to a bigger, grander and much-awaited...
Entertainment
fbtw
Family time in Sydney

Family time in Sydney

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
A couple of months ago, my daughter Gabbie and I saw the box-office hit movie, “Anyone But You.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Beyonce's country album tops Billboard chart, her eighth #1

Beyonce's country album tops Billboard chart, her eighth #1

By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
Beyonce is also the first Black woman to top Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with the 27-track second act in her "Renaissance"...
Entertainment
fbtw
New beginnings for &lsquo;Beauty and the Biz&rsquo; host Joby Linsangan-Moreno

New beginnings for ‘Beauty and the Biz’ host Joby Linsangan-Moreno

By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
Host-entrepreneur Joby Linsangan-Moreno has admitted to feeling “disappointed yet relieved” upon learning that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Denin Sy goes mellow and melancholic in latest single

Denin Sy goes mellow and melancholic in latest single

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Filipinos have a penchant for songs about love and romance. Singers and songwriters, as a response, explore with fondness...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati gets more acting projects after TV5&rsquo;s &lsquo;Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa&rsquo;

Sarah Lahbati gets more acting projects after TV5’s ‘Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa’

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Sarah Lahbati has officially returned to acting, portraying a lawyer fighting for justice in the brand-new TV5 action-drama...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with