^

Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan, Cong TV meet Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman in South Korea

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 5, 2024 | 4:44pm
Donny Pangilinan, Cong TV meet Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman in South Korea
Donny Pangilinan and Cong TV with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman
Donny Pangilinan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Donny Pangilinan and content creator Lincoln Velasquez, better known as Cong TV, met Marvel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Donny and Cong were in South Korea for Marvel's press event for the upcoming blockbuster "Deadpool and Wolverine," starring Ryan and Hugh, the latter returning as the mutant Wolverine after seven years.

The two Filipinos posted on their social media account similar selfies they took with Ryan and Hugh, with Donny posting an extra one of Hugh covering Cong's face with his Wolverine character.

"Isinantabi muna namin ang away namin ni Donny sa basketbol para pagbigyan sila na magvideo-video daw," Cong wrote in his post, referring to his and Donny's face-off at the recent Star Magic Games.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donny Pangilinan (@donny)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cong TV (@thecongtv)

Donny had a similarly funny caption, "My Wolverine hair failed but iz all good."

The actor's father, Anthony, jokingly commented by asking Donny if he apologized to Ryan and Hugh for not casting them in Donny's recent movie "GG," which the father and son duo produced with Donny's sister Hannah. Apart from co-producing, Hannah also co-wrote the film, which also stars her and Donny's mother, Maricel Laxa. 

Among those who cheered  Donny and Cong TV for snapping the selfie were Ogie Alcasid, Khalil Ramos, Bianca Gonzales, Karen Davila, Wil Dasovich, Mae Cruz Alviar, Elmo Magalona and Mark Leviste.

"Deadpool and Wolverine" premieres in Philippine theaters on July 24.

RELATED: 'Tao rin sila': Star Magic, Lauren Dyogi issue statements on BINI members' privacy

vuukle comment

DEADPOOL

DONNY PANGILINAN

HUGH JACKMAN

MARVEL

MARVEL STUDIOS

RYAN REYNOLDS

SOUTH KOREA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jessy Mendiola returns to showbiz after 5 years, signs with ABS-CBN

Jessy Mendiola returns to showbiz after 5 years, signs with ABS-CBN

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Jessy Mendiola has returned to showbiz after 5 years as she signed a contract with ABS-CBN again. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Comedian Dinky Doo passes away at 66

Comedian Dinky Doo passes away at 66

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedian Dinky Doo has passed away at the age of 66. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Xian Lim flexes new girlfriend Iris Lee at &lsquo;Kuman Thong&rsquo; premiere

Xian Lim flexes new girlfriend Iris Lee at ‘Kuman Thong’ premiere

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
In their first official public appearance together, director Xian Lim and producer-girlfriend Iris Lee held hands while gracing...
Entertainment
fbtw
JM de Guzman to new girlfriend Donnalyn Bartolome: 'I love you baby palagi'

JM de Guzman to new girlfriend Donnalyn Bartolome: 'I love you baby palagi'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor JM de Guzman is happy after Donnalyn Bartolome confirmed their relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
How Jed Madela stays relevant without compromising his core

How Jed Madela stays relevant without compromising his core

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Jed Madela mounts his pre-birthday concert, “Welcome to My World,” tonight at 8 at the Music Museum. With the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Marina Benipayo wears Jaggy Glarino at TernoCon 2024

WATCH: Marina Benipayo wears Jaggy Glarino at TernoCon 2024

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 2 hours ago
Rising designer du jour Jaggy Glarino of General Santos City presented a collection entitled “Lemlunay” —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines makes history with Mister Supranational 2024 2nd runner-up finish

Philippines makes history with Mister Supranational 2024 2nd runner-up finish

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
The Philippines' Brandon Espiritu made history as he entered the Top 5 for the first time and was eventually named Mister...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Swift's Church': German city temporarily changing name for Taylor Swift

'Swift's Church': German city temporarily changing name for Taylor Swift

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The German city of Gelsenkirchen will temporarily change its name to Swiftkirchen ahead of award-winning singer-songwriter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipina actress Joanna Ampil joins West End's 'Phantom of the Opera'

Filipina actress Joanna Ampil joins West End's 'Phantom of the Opera'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Theater actress Joanna Ampil will join the new cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-running musical "The Phantom of the Opera"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with