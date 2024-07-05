Donny Pangilinan, Cong TV meet Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman in South Korea

Donny Pangilinan and Cong TV with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Donny Pangilinan and content creator Lincoln Velasquez, better known as Cong TV, met Marvel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Donny and Cong were in South Korea for Marvel's press event for the upcoming blockbuster "Deadpool and Wolverine," starring Ryan and Hugh, the latter returning as the mutant Wolverine after seven years.

The two Filipinos posted on their social media account similar selfies they took with Ryan and Hugh, with Donny posting an extra one of Hugh covering Cong's face with his Wolverine character.

"Isinantabi muna namin ang away namin ni Donny sa basketbol para pagbigyan sila na magvideo-video daw," Cong wrote in his post, referring to his and Donny's face-off at the recent Star Magic Games.

Donny had a similarly funny caption, "My Wolverine hair failed but iz all good."

The actor's father, Anthony, jokingly commented by asking Donny if he apologized to Ryan and Hugh for not casting them in Donny's recent movie "GG," which the father and son duo produced with Donny's sister Hannah. Apart from co-producing, Hannah also co-wrote the film, which also stars her and Donny's mother, Maricel Laxa.

Among those who cheered Donny and Cong TV for snapping the selfie were Ogie Alcasid, Khalil Ramos, Bianca Gonzales, Karen Davila, Wil Dasovich, Mae Cruz Alviar, Elmo Magalona and Mark Leviste.

"Deadpool and Wolverine" premieres in Philippine theaters on July 24.

RELATED: 'Tao rin sila': Star Magic, Lauren Dyogi issue statements on BINI members' privacy