James Reid to perform at Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) announced that James Reid will perform in the upcoming coronation night of the pageant on May 2 in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

"Ready to vibe with him, Universe?" MUPH posted on their official Instagram page.

"Catch James Reid at The Coronation on May 2, 2025, 6pm at the Mall of Asia Arena!" it added.

Recently, MUPH announced that Gabbi Garcia and Xian Lim are tasked to host the coronation night.

“PILIPINAS, the popular and gifted Gabbi Garcia is returning as one of the hosts of this edition of The Coronation!” the organization announced.

Hours after Gabbi’s hosting stint announcement, the organization also revealed Xian as among the hosts.

During the program, Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo will crown her successor as Miss Universe Philippines.

