Celebrities pay tribute to Pilita Corrales

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities paid their respect to the late Pilita Corrales who died last Saturday.

Pilita's daughter Jackie Lou Blanco dedicated her performance in the curtain call of her play "The Foxtrot" to her mom.

Issa Litton posted on her Instagram story the performance of Jackie Lou.

Jackie Lou shared the story, captioning it with “Thank you, my dear Issa and all of you for being here for me. Mom, this is for you.”

Kapuso star Michael V took to Instagram to share a hand drawn portrait of Pilita made by him.

"PILITA," he captioned the post.

Kapamilya star Jodi Sta. Maria, meanwhile, paid her respect to Pilita in her Instagram Story.

“You brought light, laughter, and kindness into every room. Working with you was a gift, and your memory will always live on in our hearts. Rest in peace, Mommy La,” she wrote.

