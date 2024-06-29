^

Ryan Bang gets engaged to non-showbiz girlfriend Paola Huyong

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 11:00am
Ryan Bang proposes to non-showbiz girlfriend Paola Huyong.
Paola Huyong via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "It's Showtime" host Ryan Bang is now engaged to his non-showbiz girlfriend Paola Huyong. 

Huyong posted on her Instagram photos of their engagement with the caption "God is good." 

The photos show Ryan falling down on his knees, presenting the engagement ring to an ecstatic Paola. There is also a close-up photo of the engagement ring and Ryan's handwritten card for Paola thanking her for saying yes to his proposal. 

In an interview with Philstar.com during the opening of his restaurant Paldo last February, Ryan talked about his plans with Paola. 

"Siyempre, hindi naman ako mag-girlfriend kung (walang balak mag-asawa). I'm more than 30 plus years na e. Hindi naman ako mag-girlfriend kung wala akong plano para sa kanya," Ryan said.  

"Siyempre, meron akong plans sa future namin ng girlfriend ko. Ayoko lang puro salita, ayoko lang ng sweet. Gusto ko talagang ipakita by action," he added. 

The two met during a football game. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RELATED: 'Meron akong plans sa future namin': Ryan Bang on girlfriend Paola Huyong

