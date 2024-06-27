^

Entertainment

BINI tops YouTube Philippines searches over Taylor Swift, Beyonce

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 12:17pm
BINI tops YouTube Philippines searches over Taylor Swift, Beyonce
BINI
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI is currently the most-searched musical act by Filipinos on YouTube, according to data aggregated by Google Trends.

The data collected for June shows that YouTube searches in the Philippines for BINI topped even searches for globally popular singers like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Searches for BINI were highest in Luzon, particularly the Calabarzon, Bicol, MIMAROPA, and Central Luzon regions, after scoring around 80 in overall search interest — Metro Manila followed with a 78 search interest percentage.

Interest over time percentage refers to the dominance of a specific search term compared to others at a specified time and place.

BINI even topped Beyonce and Sabrina for YouTube searches globally for most of June, with Sabrina peaking early in the month likely because of the music video release of her hit single "Please Please Please."

Google also noted that BINI was a popular YouTube search in the United Arab Emirates where around 700,000 Filipinos reside, over half of which are in Dubai alone.

The rise of BINI can be pointed to the success and virality of the group's songs "Pantropiko" and "Salamin, Salamin," a real breakout for the "Nation's Girl Group," which debuted in 2021.

RELATED: BINI thanks Blooms for dethroning Taylor Swift as top artist on Spotify Philippines

