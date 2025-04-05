^

Personal Collection champions women’s entrepreneurship

The Philippine Star
April 5, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) make up 99.5 percent of business establishments in the Philippines, driving employment, innovation and economic growth. But did you know that more than half of them are owned by women?

A report by the Asian Development Bank states that a remarkable 55.8 percent of MSMEs in the country are owned or led by women. Of which, women entirely own 79 percent, while 19 percent are majority-owned by women.

Yet, the same report says that despite their strong presence, women-led businesses face barriers in financing, gender bias, balancing responsibilities, and digital adoption. Despite these challenges, women entrepreneurs continue to thrive and contribute immensely to the economy.

Leading Filipino-owned direct selling company Personal Collection (PC) has long been a champion of women’s empowerment through business ownership. Majority of its million-strong dealers being women, PC built a community that uplifts and supports Filipinas in their journey toward financial independence. Their direct selling model provides an accessible, low-risk opportunity for women to start and scale their businesses without the financial and operational barriers of traditional enterprises.

By keeping startup costs low, PC ensures that women can access high-quality, in-demand products, making it easier for them to begin on their entrepreneurial journey.

Aside from providing the opportunity to start a business with minimal capital, PC also empowers women to achieve financial independence by allowing them to earn based on their efforts and strategies. This financial freedom boosts their confidence, enabling them to break through gender biases, pursue personal goals, support their families, and create a better future for themselves and their loved ones.

Moreover, PC offers comprehensive training and mentorship in sales, leadership, and business management, equipping women with essential skills to thrive in a competitive market even in online selling platforms to help them grow and expand their businesses.

The success of women is not just about individual achievement – it has a profound impact on families and the society as a whole. When women succeed, their families prosper, their communities thrive, and they inspire younger women to dream bigger and strive for more.

