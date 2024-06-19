^

Armie Hammer addresses 'bizarre' cannibalism, abuse allegations

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 4:36pm
Armie Hammer on the "Painful Lessons" podcast
Painful Lessons via YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Armie Hammer broke his silence on the cannibalism and abuse allegations surrounding him the past few years, saying he was "grateful" for them.

Hammer appeared on the "Painful Lessons" podcast hosted by his friend Tyler Ramsey where he called the cannibalism accusations about him in 2021 "hilarious."

Several women accused the actor of sexual abuse and improper behavior, meanwhile, private messages he allegedly sent about cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fetishes leaked online.

The events led to Hammer being dropped by his talent agency and needing to exit a number of projects. His last appearance was 2022's "Death on the Nile."

"People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They're like, 'Yep, that guy ate people','" Hammer laughed. "Like what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre."

Still, Hammer admitted he was in a place where he is grateful for everything that happened and was said, adding he "never knew how to give myself love" before the issues erupted as he "had this job where I was able to get it from so many people."

"I'm actually now at a place where I'm really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me," he continued. "I didn't feel good. I never felt satisfied, I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself — where I had self-esteem."

The actor said the allegations really derailed his Hollywood career, comparing it to a personal neutron bomb that killed his ego.

In attempt to rejuvenate his acting career, Hammer said he is making his "own sandbox" and co-writing a screenplay with a friend.

Prior to the accusations, Hammer is best known for his roles in "Call Me By Your Name," "The Social Network," "The Lone Ranger," "Mirror Mirror," "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," "J. Edgar," and "Hotel Mumbai." — Video from Painful Lessons YouTube channel

Victims of sexual abuse can report cases to the CHR Citizens' Help and Assistance Division through the following contact details:

RELATED: Teresa Loyzaga reveals son Diego's drug rehabilitation

