Piolo Pascual to star with Shaina Magdayao, portrays corrupt politician in comeback series 'Pamilya Sagrado'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 11, 2024 | 5:13pm
Piolo Pascual to star with Shaina Magdayao, portrays corrupt politician in comeback series 'Pamilya Sagrado'
Actor Piolo Pascual
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual will play a corrupt government official in the upcoming ABS-CBN series "Pamilya Sagrado."

In an interview with the media at the series' press conference last weekend, Piolo said he accepted to play Rafael Sagrado because it challenges him as an actor. 

“He’s not all good. He starts out really dark. I really brought out the darkest side of him to show his redemption towards the end. I always try to diversify and do roles na alam kong hindi ko pa nagagawa and that would really challenge me as an artist,” Piolo said. 

“There has to be redemption for the character. They can’t be bad all the way. That’s why I am excited for the journey of my character because he starts out bad but through the journey of the story he’s gonna turn into good,” he added. 

Piolo also said that he will not accept the project if his character has no redemption. 

"If there’s no hope, then let’s not do it. That’s my mantra in life. If I’m not gonna learn anything from your film, from your story, which would make me a good person, a better person to say the least, I won’t do it. I won’t even watch it. I won’t recommend it," he said. 

“That’s why all my films, mamatay man ako in the end, there’s redemption for the story or character, but it has to end on a good note,” he added. 

Directed by Lawrence Fajardo, Andoy Ranay, and Rico Navarro, the series also stars Grae Fernendez, Kyle Echarri, Shaina Magdayao, Mylene Dizon, Rosanna Roces, Aiko Melendez, Tirso Cruz III, John Arcilla and Joel Torre.

It will premiere on June 17 in Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, and TFC. 

