Mulling gubernatorial bid, Mark Leviste says Kris Aquino continues to inspire him

MANILA, Philippines – Mark Leviste hinted at running for Batangas governor in the 2025 elections, declaring his willingness to switch positions with incumbent Governor Dodo Mandanas if asked.

The former Batangas vice governor is even picturing himself carrying out public duties with Kris Aquino by his side.

“Kris inspires me,” said Leviste. “She continues to motivate me in my work as a public servant. Politics is not new to her.”

Leviste recently posted photos with the 80-year-old Mandanas, who is on his last term as governor, with the caption, “sealed with a handshake.”

It’s been weeks since the wedding of Mandanas to lawyer Angelica Chua, who is nearly 50 years younger, trended on social media.

Guests included President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos as well as former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, including other national and local government officials.

Asked if he sees Kris supporting his gubernatorial bid, Leviste chose to stay nonchalant.

In past interviews, Leviste has expressed his willingness to marry Aquino.

“I see myself spending the rest of my life with her (Kris) and taking care of her. I am very sure the people of Batangas are excited to have Kris as a future First Lady if given the chance,” he said.

“My children and family love Kris and her sons. We adore them and we are looking forward to be this one big, happy family one day.”