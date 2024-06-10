^

Entertainment

Netizens comfort Trina Candaza after ex Carlo Aquino marries Charlie Dizon

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 10, 2024 | 1:22pm
Netizens comfort Trina Candaza after ex Carlo Aquino marries Charlie Dizon
Carlo Aquino, Trina Candaza
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users comforted Carlo Aquino's ex-partner Trina Candaza after the actor tied the knot with Charlie Dizon yesterday. 

Carlo and Trina have a daughter Mithi and the pair separated in 2022. 

In her Instagram account, Trina posted a photo of a wall. 

She only captioned it with a flower emoji. 

Instagrm users flooded Trina's post with comments, comforting the model and content creator. 

"Parang magiging LJ Reyes to. May darating na sobrang better para sa kanya," an Instagram user wrote. 

"Sometimes God removes people from our lives to protect us," another user commented. 

"Let us not be sad for her, instead let us all be happy that God save(d) her from more pain. We should all rejoice that her life was not wasted to that kind of boy and she has a chance to meet the best and perfect man," commented by another. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com in March 2021, Carlo said that he and Trina then were planning to get married. 

“Napag-uusapan na. Sa ngayon mahirap dahil pandemic baka next year siguro or 'pag nakapag-ipon-ipon pa ng kaunti,” he said. 

Before the breakup, Trina posted a cryptic post on Facebook about one's worth to a partner and hinted about a third party. 

“You will really know your worth to your partner if ano magiging actions niya 'pag wala ka na sa kanya,” she said. 

“Kung may pinupuntahan na agad na babae… 'Wag na kayo umasang magbabago pa 'yung jowa niyo na sakit sa ulo, hindi na 'yan magbabago,” she added. 

Carlo and Charlie got married yesterday in a private ceremony in Cavite. 

Charlie admitted that she and Carlo were in a relationship last July 2023, after photos of them together began circulating on social media. 

CARLO AQUINO

CHARLIE DIZON

TRINA CANDAZA
