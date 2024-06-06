Broadway star Lea Salonga to get own wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — It's the time for the Philippines' pride, Broadway icon Lea Salonga, to get her own wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The Grammy-, Olivier- and Tony-awardee is the latest Filipino to have her legacy in film, TV and stage cemented, in the literal sense, in one of the most visited countries for Filipinos.

Filipinos, who are among the frequent visitors of the rich city-state, can look forward to Lea's own wax figure by third quarter of this year.

“When my manager said this is happening, that Madame Tussauds is interested in making a wax figure of me, it was an absolute honor and privilege to be asked. It’s fantastic!” shared Lea in her sitting session with the Madame Tussauds Singapore team of expert sculptors and artists.

Madame Tussauds Singapore said that the wax figure of "The Voice of the Philippines" coach will feature "a striking pose that is powerful, iconic, and uniquely Lea."

The announcement of Lea's upcoming wax figure in Singapore is in time for her "Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between," a show where she will perform her iconic roles from "Miss Saigon," "Les Misérables," "Aladdin" and "Mulan," along with "Miss Saigon" shows in Singapore.

Madame Tussauds Singapore is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, with launches, activities and promotions throughout the year.

Apart from Lea, Madame Tussauds also did the wax figures of other Filipino pride, boxing champion Manny Pacquio, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Pia's wax figure donning hear iconic blue Michael Cinco gown during her coronation as Miss Universe 2015 is on view in Madame Tussauds Singapore until September 1.

