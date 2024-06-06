^

Entertainment

Broadway star Lea Salonga to get own wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's the time for the Philippines' pride, Broadway icon Lea Salonga, to get her own wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore. 

The Grammy-, Olivier- and Tony-awardee is the latest Filipino to have her legacy in film, TV and stage cemented, in the literal sense, in one of the most visited countries for Filipinos. 

Filipinos, who are among the frequent visitors of the rich city-state, can look forward to Lea's own wax figure by third quarter of this year. 

“When my manager said this is happening, that Madame Tussauds is interested in making a wax figure of me, it was an absolute honor and privilege to be asked. It’s fantastic!” shared Lea in her sitting session with the Madame Tussauds Singapore team of expert sculptors and artists.

Madame Tussauds Singapore said that the wax figure of "The Voice of the Philippines" coach will feature  "a striking pose that is powerful, iconic, and uniquely Lea." 

The announcement of Lea's upcoming wax figure in Singapore is in time for her "Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between," a show where she will perform her iconic roles from "Miss Saigon," "Les Misérables," "Aladdin" and "Mulan," along with "Miss Saigon" shows in Singapore.

Madame Tussauds Singapore is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, with launches, activities and promotions throughout the year.

Apart from Lea, Madame Tussauds also did the wax figures of other Filipino pride, boxing champion Manny Pacquio, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. 

Pia's wax figure donning hear iconic blue Michael Cinco gown during her coronation as Miss Universe 2015 is on view in Madame Tussauds Singapore until September 1. 

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach's wax figure moves to Singapore temporarily

vuukle comment

LEA SALONGA

MADAME TUSSAUDS

MADAME TUSSAUDS SINGAPORE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
David Chua clarifies romance rumors with 'Showtime' host Jackie Gonzaga

David Chua clarifies romance rumors with 'Showtime' host Jackie Gonzaga

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actor and director David Chua clarified the romantic rumors between him and “It’s Showtime” host Jackie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tonton Gutierrez and Glydel Mercado recall surprising start of lifelong romance

Tonton Gutierrez and Glydel Mercado recall surprising start of lifelong romance

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Whoever says that lifelong romance is not possible should take a closer look at celebrity couple Tonton Gutierrez and Glydel...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;1521&rsquo; attempts to sell itself as a Filipino producer&rsquo;s reimagining of Battle of Mactan

‘1521’ attempts to sell itself as a Filipino producer’s reimagining of Battle of Mactan

By Ferdinand Topacio | 19 hours ago
“1521: The Quest for Love and Freedom” proudly touts itself as an international movie, and it is, definitely....
Entertainment
fbtw
Sylvia Sanchez&rsquo;s Nathan Studios acquires animation films, partners with international producer

Sylvia Sanchez’s Nathan Studios acquires animation films, partners with international producer

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Nathan Studios, which is headed by actress-turned producer Sylvia Sanchez, recently acquired six animation films for distribution...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, Olivia Rodrigo among 2024 Kids' Choice Awards nominees

SB19, Olivia Rodrigo among 2024 Kids' Choice Awards nominees

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
P-pop group SB19 is nominated for Favorite Asian Act at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stray Kids, Itzy show how to nail J.Y. Park's 'Like Magic' dance challenge

Stray Kids, Itzy show how to nail J.Y. Park's 'Like Magic' dance challenge

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 hours ago
In addition to the new limited-edition flavor, three of the hottest K-Pop groups, Stray Kids, Itzy, and Nmixx, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miles Ocampo says Joey de Leon apologizes after 'pataba' remarks

Miles Ocampo says Joey de Leon apologizes after 'pataba' remarks

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Miles Ocampo revealed that she was never offended by Joey de Leon's "pataba" remarks made during the noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pepe Herrera, Kim Atienza call out death hoax

Pepe Herrera, Kim Atienza call out death hoax

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Actor Pepe Herrera called out a TikTok account reporting that he died. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista takes oath as Senate Spouses Foundation new president

Heart Evangelista takes oath as Senate Spouses Foundation new president

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapuso star Heart Evangelista took her oath yesterday as the new president of the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SPFI).
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with