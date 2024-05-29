^

BINI laughs off 'Salamin, Salamin' 'witchcraft' comparisons

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 12:00pm
BINI laughs off 'Salamin, Salamin' 'witchcraft' comparisons
BINI
MANILA, Philippines — P-Pop girl group BINI merely laughed off comparisons and allegations that its hit song "Salamin, Salamin" alluded to witchcraft.

Earlier this week, a post by Facebook page Follow Jesus Ministry claimed that "Salamin, Salamin" was a "witchcraft song" and that similar music distances people from spiritual and moral values.

"Maari nitong maimpluwensyahan ang ating mga pagiisip at paguugali, protektahan po nating ang ating mga puso at isipan mula sa mga walang kabuluhang salita dahil ang mga salita ay espiritu," the post read. "Maari din ilayo nito ang ating mga puso mula sa Panginoon."

The post went as far to to advise people to "choose music wisely to nurture souls and bring people closer to God" and avoid those who see nothing wrong in listening to "worldly music."

To reiterate its point, the post had a screenshot with several underlined lyrics of "Salamin, Salamin" alongside a photo of Viiivi James' 2015 book "Mirror Magic (Scrying, Spells, Curses and Other Witch Crafts)."

In an interview with the media following the group's announcement as e-commerce company Shopee's newest brand ambassadors, BINI collectively smiled and laughed hearing about the viral post.

The group's leader Jhoanna admitted the members rarely open social media as they are too busy, adding they have no control over other people's thoughts.

Another member Colet did say she saw the post, "Nakakatawa — may nakita pa akong mas nakakatawa pero 'di ko puwede sabihin — pero natatawa na lang kami, may ganyang pa-theory mga tao."

"Fake news po 'yun, hindi witchcraft ang 'Salamin, Salamin,' maganda lang 'yung song!" added yet another member Maloi, who recently celebrated her 22nd birthday.

BINI is set to host its its first-ever solo concert in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater during the last three days of June, three years since the group debuted.

BINI

P-POP

WITCHCRAFT
