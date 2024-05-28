^

Entertainment

'Success ng isa, success ng lahat': BINI on fans choosing biases among its members

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 5:10pm
'Success ng isa, success ng lahat': BINI on fans choosing biases among its members
BINI poses in front of the pink-lit ABS-CBN ELJ building

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI does not see any issue with their fans, known as Blooms, choosing their favorite members or personal biases.

Speaking to members of the media after being officially announced as the newest brand ambassadors of e-commerce company Shopee earlier, the group's leader Jhoanna said it was no big deal if one member has more fans than another.

"Normal lang naman sa'min... may sari-sarili kaming strengths so hindi siya big deal," Jhoanna also said.

Another member Maloi, who recently celebrated her 22nd birthday, chipped in to share their management Star Magic and Star Music raised them to be supportive of each other.

"Success ng isa ay success ng lahat," Maloi added.

As an example, Jhoanna pointed out that Maloi recently starred in fellow Kapamilya artist Maki's music video for his song "Dilaw" and the group is all ready to give support.

"Siyempre darating 'yung time na may ibang solo projects ang iba, so support lang... support system," Jhoanna ended.

Also in the group with Jhoanna and Maloi are Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena.

BINI is set to host its first-ever solo concert in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater during the last three days of June, three years since the group debuted.

RELATED: BINI named new Shopee endorsers; preparing for 'sold-out' concerts

