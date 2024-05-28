^

BINI named new Shopee endorsers; preparing for 'sold-out' concerts

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 3:08pm
BINI
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Riding high with the summer heat is the growing popularity of P-Pop girl group BINI, the artists behind viral songs like "Pantropiko" and "Salamin, Salamin."

BINI is set to hold its first-ever solo concert in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater during the last three days of June, three years since the group debuted.

The group's leader Jhoanna Robles shared that BINI — recently announced as the newest brand ambassador for e-commerce company Shopee — are yet to really focus on concert preparations.

"Sa ngayon hindi kami maka-focus talaga sa rehearsals for [the] concert kasi may mga guestings, shows, and tours," Jhoanna shared. "Pero pagpasok ng June, diyan na magsisimula — whole day trainings, seven days a week kung kaya."

Jhoanna reiterated that the upcoming "BINIverse" show is the group's first solo concert, which is why the girls want to give their all and their best, quipping that fans fought over limited tickets.

"Hopefully hindi ito 'yung last namin this year 'di ba? Sana masundan para 'yung mga hindi naka-secure ng tickets ay mapapanood pa rin kami," Jhoanna added.

In the group with Jhoanna are Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Sheena, and Maloi, who recently celebrated her 22nd birthday.

BINI

P-POP
