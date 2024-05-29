^

BINI taking on pressure as 'Nation's Girl Group'

Kristofer Purnell
May 29, 2024
MANILA, Philippines — P-Pop girl group BINI acknowledged the pressure that comes with being called the "Nation's Girl Group," dealing with it by turning it into fuel for improvement.

BINI composed of members Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Mikha, Stacey, Gwen, and Sheena were recently announced as the newest brand ambassadors for e-commerce company Shopee.

Speaking to members of the media including Philstar.com, Aiah discussed how the group handles pressure despite being so young.

She recalled the first time BINI were called the "Nation's Girl Group," they were both honored and pressured after the fact.

"We're bringing this name whenever we perform or dance. The pressure will always be there, it's just a matter of turning it into a good one by being better whenever we perform or make our craft," Aiah said.

The singer also credited their management Star Music and Star Magic for guiding them to hone the group's skills even more.

"We mostly just focus on being ourselves, we don't look at the outside noise," Aiah ended. "We look at ourselves and how we can grow together as one."

BINI is set to host its its first-ever solo concert in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater during the last three days of June, three years since the group debuted.

RELATED: 'Success ng isa, success ng lahat': BINI on fans choosing biases among its members

BINI

P-POP
