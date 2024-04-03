^

Sarah Lahbati reacts to romance rumors between ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sarah Lahbati did not seem to care if the romance rumor between her ex-husband Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial were true.

In an interview with the media yesterday after the press conference of her upcoming TV5 series "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa," Sarah was asked for her reaction to photos of Richard and Barbie surfacing on the Internet. 

"No reaction at all," Sarah answered. 

In the same interview, Sarah shared her reaction to her viral photo with a mystery man in Hong Kong.

Related'I'm single': Sarah Lahbati reacts to viral photo with mystery man in Hong Kong

TV5, in cooperation with Studio Viva and Sari-Sari, proudly presents a modern retelling of a beloved action masterpiece, “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa.” With its compelling story and unforgettable characters, this classic tale of love and vengeance has etched an indelible mark in Filipino pop culture.

Originally penned as a comic book by the legendary Carlo J. Caparas and adapted into the classic film top-billed by the late action icon Rudy Fernandez in the 1980s, “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa” now undergoes a contemporary reimagining with more action-filled sequences, promising to captivate a new generation of viewers while staying true to the essence of the original story. 

Featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors led by Kiko Estrada, Sarah Lahbati, Sid Lucero, Rhen Escaño, and Gardo Versoza – with Mark Anthony Fernandez, Andrew Muhlach, Phoebe Walker, Andre Yllana, Ashley Diaz, Annika Co, Rose Van Ginkel, Jeffrey Hidalgo, and Jeric Raval – TV5’s "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa" revolves around its characters’ quest for justice and retribution.

The series will start on April 8 after "Eat Bulaga."

