^

Entertainment

Lolit Solis holds first Birthday party at 77

RAZZLE-DAZA - Pat-P Daza - The Philippine Star
May 27, 2024 | 12:00am
Lolit Solis holds first Birthday party at 77
Lolit Solis with all her ‘alagas’: Paolo Contis, Andeng Bautista-Ynares, Nanette Medved, Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla, Michelle Ortega with daughter Ysabel Ortega, Benjie Paras, Glydel Mercado, Pauleen Luna-Sotto, Christopher de Leon and Tonton Gutierrez.

Manay Lolit Solis’ birthday is May 20 and the talent manager/entertainment news writer/talk show host turned 77 years old this year. The way she tells it, her recent natal day marked the very first time she had a birthday party, and it was only due to the insistence of her alaga, Sen. Bong Revilla.

The luncheon party was held on May 19 at the Oriental Palace Seafood Restaurant in Quezon City, and it was, of course, a star-studded event. Seated at the presidential table with Manay Lolit were her special guests, led by billionaire and philanthropist Alice Eduardo; beauty clinic owners Cris Roque of Kamiseta Skin, Ruby Coyuito of Flawless, and Rhea Tan of Beautederm; former alaga and current entrepreneur Nanette Medved; and Rep. Lani Mercado, who came without Sen. Bong (who was recovering from foot surgery).

The birthday gal’s many talents also came in full force, including Christopher de Leon and wife Sandy Andolong, Tonton Gutierrez and wife Glydel Mercado, Pauleen Luna-Sotto and her youngest daughter Mochi, Benjie Paras, Paolo Contis, Amy Austria, and Alfred Vargas.

The birthday girl with Boy Abunda.

Her former bosses from GMA Wilma Galvante (who is now with NET25 as TV Production head consultant) and Lilibeth Rasonable were also there to join in the celebration.

The birthday celebrant with Alice Eduardo and Malou Choa Fagar.

Wilma fondly recalled how she handpicked Manay Lolit to join “Startalk,” the showbiz talk show on GMA that was initially topbilled by Kris Aquino and Boy Abunda.

Lilibeth Rasonable of GMA and Wilma Galvante of NET25.

Wilma revealed that she was happy that Manay Lolit agreed to do the show even if her talent fee was low. Little did she know, Manay Lolit was charging everyone she greeted on the show at least P1,000 per greeting! To minimize all her “pabatis”, she instructed the show’s staff to limit Manay’s greetings to only one minute per episode but was actually just 50 seconds!

Lolit with Nanette Medved.

Of course, members of the entertainment press were also there to celebrate this milestone. Leading the pack was Gorgy Rula of PEP who was in-charge of organizing the party. Salve Asis of Pilipino Star Ngayon was also busy making sure everything was OK and that everyone got their loot bag from Beautederm. Joanne Maglipon of PEP was there, too, together with director Joel Lamangan. I also saw Ian Farinas, Anna Pingol, Jun Lalin, Allan Diones and Noel Ferrer.

Christopher de Leon.

The many celebrities who are not her alagas but came to greet Manay Lolit anyway included Tirso Cruz III and wife Lyn, Michelle Ortega and daughter Ysabel Ortega, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Ali Sotto, and Boy, whose “fast talk” with the celebrant was probably the most amusing part of the celebration.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.

During the “Fast Talk,” Manay Lolit unabashedly recalled her humble beginnings and made no secret of the fact that she would do a “Sharon Cuneta” (make “pabalot” food) during presscons just so she would have something to bring home for her mom and siblings to eat.

Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla.

But it was when she was at her lowest during the Manila Film Festival scam that she realized that it was friends from showbiz who were standing by her and were determined to help her survive the crisis. For Gen Z’ers, the infamous scandal happened 30 years ago on June 22, 1994. During the awarding ceremony, Ruffa Gutierrez, her brother Rocky, Nanette Medved, and the late Mauritian beauty queen Viveka Babajee deliberately announced the wrong set of winners for the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. When the announcement raised suspicion, an investigation was launched by the then-mayor of Manila, Alfredo Lim. It was Gretchen Barretto’s testimony that nailed Manay Lolit as the instigator to favor her then-favorite alaga, Gabby Concepcion.

Pauleen Luna Sotto came with her super cute three-month old baby Mochi.

When I asked Manay Lolit recently why she masterminded the film fest scam, she replied that she just wanted to give Gabby a Best Actor award so she could command a higher talent fee for him and by extension, a higher commission for her.

Direk Joel Lamangan

Manay Lolit got sentimental so many times during the celebration that you could feel she was holding back tears. But she makes no excuse for the fact that she has even christened herself the “harbat” (to take without permission) queen because she loves to receive money. She is probably the only one in showbiz who does this so openly that her “victims” are only too willing to share their blessings with her. 

But unknown to many, as many of the guests that day revealed, Manay Lolit is actually a softie at heart who gives generously to the less fortunate despite her stern looks and sharp tongue. She is very helpful to those who ask for her help and uses her connections when necessary to lend a helping hand. Someone even likened her to Robin Hood, who steals from the rich to help the poor. The comparison, however, isn’t totally accurate because Manay Lolit certainly doesn’t steal. She works hard and shares whatever she has with those she loves, including daughters Sneezy and Sloopy, and only grandchild Kinsey, who resides in the USA. Even Manay’s trusted assistant Mel is usually on the receiving end of Manay’s generous heart.

To our dearest Manay Lolit, a happy happy 77th birthday! If happiness is measured by the number of people who love you, then you are surely one of the happiest people I know. How blessed you are to be the recipient of such an abundant outpouring of love, and how blessed we are to have you in our lives!

vuukle comment

ACTOR

ACTRESS

LOLIT SOLIS

TRENDING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Dreams do come true&rsquo;: Alden on reuniting with Kathryn after five-year wait

‘Dreams do come true’: Alden on reuniting with Kathryn after five-year wait

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 4 days ago
“It’s like a dream.” This was how Alden Richards described “Hello, Love, Again,” the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year&rsquo;s Miss Universe

Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year’s Miss Universe

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
The win of Chelsea Manalo as this year’s Miss Universe Philippines was dubbed a surprise and historic by pageant enthusiasts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Internet users react to Alden Richards' Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hosting

Internet users react to Alden Richards' Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hosting

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Alden Richards trended online after hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night in Mall of Asia...
Entertainment
fbtw
J.Lo stays &lsquo;ready for whatever&rsquo; in her 50s

J.Lo stays ‘ready for whatever’ in her 50s

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
“Atlas” presents a world teeming with artificial intelligence, raising possibilities of what else AI can do for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi reveals where she got her diamond ring
play

Ivana Alawi reveals where she got her diamond ring

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi revealed how she got her diamond ring. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nicki Minaj's UK concert postponed after Netherlands arrest

Nicki Minaj's UK concert postponed after Netherlands arrest

By Agence France-Presse | 11 hours ago
A concert by American rapper Nicki Minaj in Britain was called off at the last minute Saturday night, after the superstar...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Merci': Zoe Salda&ntilde;a, Selena Gomez among Cannes 2024 winners

'Merci': Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez among Cannes 2024 winners

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
"Emilia Perez" co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez are grateful for the Best Actress honor to them and their female...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, BINI, Flow G, SunKissed Lola release collaboration song music video

SB19, BINI, Flow G, SunKissed Lola release collaboration song music video

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
After weeks of building anticipation, the music video for the anticipated new song “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” by SB19,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Panday' creator, director Carlo J. Caparas dies

'Panday' creator, director Carlo J. Caparas dies

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 hours ago
Comic strip writer and director Carlo J. Caparas has passed away. He was 80. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with