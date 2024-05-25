^

F4 stars Jerry Yan, Win Metawin meet at Bangkok event

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 11:22am
Jerry Yan and Win Metawin in Bangkok
MANILA, Philippines — F4 stars collided as Thai actor Win Metawin and Taiwanese star Jerry Yan met during an event in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two actors attended the opening of luxury jewelry company Tiffany and Co.'s new flagship store in the Thai capital.

Win shared a few photos of his interaction with Jerry and other celebrities on his Instagram, even posting a selfie on his Instagram stories.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jerry rose to fame as a member of F4, the four male leads of the Taiwanese drama "Meteor Garden," the first adaptation of the Japanese manga "Boys Over Flowers." Win was one of the F4 on Thailand's adaptation. 

Since then, more adaptations emerged in Japan, South Korea, China and Thailand.

Win recently starred in the Hong Kong-based film "Under Parallel Skies," opposite Filipina actress Janella Salvador, and performed at the Miss Universe 2024 coronation night.

Jerry and his "Meteor Garden" co-stars Barbie Hsu, Vic Chou, Ken Chan and Vaness Wu remain popular figures in the Philippines, with Jerry last appearing in the series "The Forbidden Flower."

RELATED: Jerry Yan stars in romantic C-drama 'The Forbidden Flower'

JERRY YAN

METEOR GARDEN
