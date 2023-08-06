^

Entertainment

Jerry Yan stars in romantic C-drama 'The Forbidden Flower'

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
August 6, 2023 | 5:43pm
Jerry Yan stars in romantic C-drama 'The Forbidden Flower'
Jerry Yan plays Xiao Han in "The Forbidden Flower."
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Asia’s original heartthrob Jerry Yan is back! He stars opposite Xu Ruo Han in “The Forbidden Flower,” which premiered last July 31 at 10:15 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5.

A captivating journey of love and healing, “The Forbidden Flower” centers on the everyday lives of two resilient characters, Xiao Han (Jerry Yan) and He Ran (Xu Ruo Han), who have triumphed over adversities, making their stories relatable to the viewers.

Xiao Han, a passionate man living in his own bubble, has experienced betrayal and a career setback that left him doubting himself and losing confidence in himself. His journey highlights the significance of allowing oneself to heal with time and refraining from forcing things in life.

Yan’s portrayal of the role adds depth to the character, highlighting vulnerability and a complex past, while also showcasing his affection for He Ran through selfless acts of kindness.

On the other hand, He Ran is a vibrant and expressive soul, who tries to hide her yearning for love, companionship and freedom.

Xu Ruo Han's performance brings out the vulnerability and authenticity in He Ran, making the character susceptible and real so much so that her audience would easily relate to and empathize with.

Yan rose to fame as Daoming Si in the Taiwanese dramas “Meteor Garden” and “Meteor Garden 2.” He was also part of the global boy band sensation F4.

"The Forbidden Flower" also streams on iWantTFC at 8 p.m., with two episodes dropping every Wednesday.

RELATED: 'Meteor Garden' star Jerry Yan goes viral for 'ageless' body

