Lauv on new single, collabs with K-pop stars, ‘core memories’ in Philippines

n an interview with The STAR, the American singer-songwriter recalled his core memories during his past visits in the country. Like Me Better singer Lauv has just dropped a new ditty, Potential, about ‘falling in love with someone who doesn’t know they love you back yet.’

Just like how he created his breakout hit I Like Me Better, American singer-songwriter Lauv has noted the parallelism between his newly dropped single Potential and his earlier song in terms of the vibe and the approach.

“I like to say it kinda has a similar vibe. Like this whole upcoming music that I’m making is very much like… it’s kinda me getting back to the roots of why I first started making music,” Lauv, whose real name is Ari Leff, told The STAR in an exclusive Zoom chat.

“So, if anything, I would say it’s more similar to stuff like I Like Me Better than or (I met you) when I was 18. (the playlist album). More than anything else. But with a just kinda new angle on it,” he added.

His approach to making both singles are also quite the same. As he shared, “I mean like the making of music from a very just innocent, kind of new place. I feel like everything feels new and that feeling has come back so that has been really cool.”

“Potential is about falling in love with someone who doesn’t know they love you back yet. A song to a soundtrack about an unrequited love where you could swear they must feel the same way because you see them like no one else can.

“It’s about evolving relationships. ‘Potential’ is a beautiful beginning that turns into a perilous search for love. I’m excited to share with you what comes next,” declared Lauv.

The 29-year-old pop artist wrote the song in New York last year, recalling he was with his bunch of friends and just vibing at that time.

“It was just like vibing, freestyling melodies, getting the chorus. And then from there, just like vibing, I was just reflecting a lot on my life. I was just kinda sitting there on my iPhone and writing a lot of the lyrics and stuff like that in the studio.”

Likewise, Lauv beamed about his collaboration with Asian artists like BTS, TWICE, Lay Zhang, and many more.

He met the K-pop sensation BTS at their show in London and went on to do a remix of the group’s Make It Right.

With TWICE, he was featured in the girl group’s track I Got You. “That was actually through the internet originally and I love the song. And I was super honored to do that remix version,” offered Lauv.

He got to meet TWICE members and they shot some content together. “They were the funniest, cutest, (and) sweetest people. They were just so lovely so I feel very lucky to be embraced by, you know, also like their fan bases and stuff. I feel like they have dedicated fan bases and I see why — they are amazing artists and I feel really thankful to be a part of that.”

The rest of the interview highlighted his experience with Filipino fans and why he loves coming back to the Philippines. Read on:

How about a collaboration with Filipino artists since you’ve been a repeat visitor to the Philippines in the last couple of years for shows?

“That would be cool. I haven’t done anything yet but I’m super open and maybe when I come next time I can do some studio time. That would be sweet.”

What are the memories that really stood out to you during your past visits in the Philippines?

“Like my most important shows and like the biggest, just all these big career milestones for me (happened in the Philippines), like the first time I played in the malls, and in those mall shows, it was just life-changing for me.

“I never experienced anything like it in terms of just the passion and everybody being so into the music and those are really some big shows. And then, you know, shooting Sad Forever. I mean that was crazy — that music video.

I just have nothing but amazing memories from the Philippines, (including) going out, and like dancing on tables. It’s just really fun times. Overall, just really fun times.”

What Tagalog words or phrases have you learned?

“Mahal ko kayo. Mahal kita.”

What is it that you love most about the Philippines?

“I think it’s just feeling the love and the passion. Everybody there has been so warm, loving, kind and down have a great time. And just like (the) people and that stands out the most to me.”

Can you share any memorable encounters with your Filipino fans?

“I just remember the first time I came for the mall shows, that was the first time that I’d ever been like chased by any fans ever, I think. That was wild. I was so not expecting that but that was cute.

“Aside from that, after the last show I played, I went to a club and it was next to the hotel, and everyone was just being so cool. The DJ let me go up on stage and kinda chill with, you know, while they were DJ-ing. (We) just vibed out and they played some remixes of mine. Everyone was just being so kind. It was amazing.”

Do you have plans of coming back here for another show or concert?

“Definitely, I don’t know exactly when… I’m really excited and it will be fun. I don’t exactly have anything planned yet but definitely when I do, I’m sure it will be for a concert. I’ll be really excited to play a bunch of new music and stuff. It’s gonna be awesome.

“It’s gonna be a more focused show. It’s gonna be more seamless, but it’s gonna be very emotional and very happy at the same time. I think it’s just gonna be the best version of a Lauv show, for sure.”

Any message to your Filipino fans?

“I wanna say thank you for supporting me in a way that I literally can’t believe. You all are crazy for that. I love you so much.

“When I say that, like some of my core memories are the first few times that I came to the Philippines. I couldn’t stress that enough, that’s so true. And I just can’t wait to come back. And I love you. And I hope everyone’s taking care of themselves and yes, I’m honored.”