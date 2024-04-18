^

Rommel Padilla cries foul over fake quote card defending son Daniel Padilla

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 9:45am
Rommel Padilla cries foul over fake quote card defending son Daniel Padilla
Rommel Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Rommel Padilla cried foul over a fake quote card of him defending his son Daniel Padilla for being a cheat.

In his Facebook account, Rommel posted the fake quote card and reminded the public to don't quickly believe what they saw online. 

"Paalala: May pananagutan po sa Batas ang pagpapakalat nito," Rommel said with the hashtag #FakeNews.

In the fake quote card, it could be read that Rommel allegedly defended Daniel and blasted Daniel's ex-girlfriend, Kathryn Bernardo. 

“Puro kayo panghuhusga kay Daniel na cheater siya, akala niyo naman ang lilinis niyo!" Rommel allegedly said. 

“Ikaw Kathryn, kung hindi dahil kay Daniel wala ka sa kinatatayuan mo ngayon! Alam mong gwapo ‘yung anak ko, dapat expected mo na hindi lang ikaw ang babae niyan.

"Kung talagang mahal mo yung anak ko, magtitiis ka at dapat hindi big deal sa'yo ang mga babae niya kasi at the end of the day sa'yo pa rin naman uuwi yan e. 

"Ang importante dyan ay ikaw lang ang pinakamamahal niya."

