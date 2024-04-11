Daniel Padilla didn't stop Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' 2 — Cathy Garcia-Sampana

MANILA, Philippines — Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana came to Daniel Padilla's defense, saying the actor didn't prohibit ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo to do the sequel of "Hello Love Goodbye" with Alden Richards.

In an inteview with the media recently, Cathy said Kathryn has her own mind and decision.

"Hindi naman si Daniel. Hindi naman kayang hadlangan ni Daniel ang gano'ng kalaking proyekto," she said.

"At saka si Kathryn ay may sariling isip. 'Pag gusto niya, gusto niya," she added.

The blockbuster director also said that there's still no confirmation on the sequel of "Hello Love Goodbye," but they are willing to work for it again.

"Wala pang confirmation. Lahat kami ay umaasa pa lang na sana nga, 'no? Kung ang ibang tao ay gusto, kami din gusto namin," she said.

Bandera reported that a source told them that the blockbuster movie's sequel was in the works right after it became successful when it was released in 2019, but Daniel allegedly prohibited his then girlfriend Kathryn to do it.

“Nu’ng kumita ang HLG, may follow-up agad sana at naka-set na kaso nagkaroon ng pandemya kaya 2021 dapat sinimulan. Eh, umarya ang lolo Daniel mo at binawalan si Kathryn na ‘wag gawin kaya hindi natuloy,” Bandera's source allagedly said.