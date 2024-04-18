Maris Racal reveals Rico Blanco 'unfazed' by 'SnoRene' memes, 'shippers'

MANILA, Philippines — Maris Racal said that her boyfriend, former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco, is unfazed by intrigues and overzealous fans that came with her and her screen partner Anthony Jennings' rising popularity as SnoRene, the next big love team to watch out for.

Maris answered the hounding questions by the press and viewers of the show at its recent finale press conference held in Quezon City.

SnoRene is the name of their love team, after their characters on the show, Snoop and Irene. With their popularity, some fans cannot help but to "ship" them, hoping that they would somehow develop feelings for each other.

Both she and Anthony are in committed relationships. While Maris and Rico are public personalities, Anthony has been dating his non-showbiz girlfriend for years.

"Kilala ko si Rico. He's always unfazed sa mga ganyang comment. Kasi, hello, parang ang dami na niyang pinagdaanan sa showbusiness and sa music industry," said Maris.

She said that her beau is actually very supportive of her career and of their top-rating show.

"Si Rico naman, he's so supportive. Super fan siya ng show, especially sa Tiu family and 'yung mystery," she added.

The Tiu family members are among notable characters of the show whose secrets and romances are explored.

Maris plays one of the children of the wealthy Chinese-Filipino family. One of the show's hooks is the mysterious death of Caroline's mother. Caroline, played by Belle Mariano, is Irene's half-sister on her father's side. As the show wraps up in May, viewers will finally know who is the killer as it also tries to resolve the complicated love stories of SnoRene as well as of Caroline and Bingo (Donny Pangilinan).

As proof, Maris revealed Rico's favorite character on the show.

"Favorite niya si Albie. The best daw sa show. And 'yun nga, natutuwa din siya sa amin ni Anthony," she revealed.

Albie plays Irene's elder brother, Charleston.

"Can't Buy Me Love" is down to its last weeks as it is set to air its finale first on Netflix on May 7 and on May 10 on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

