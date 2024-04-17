Ina Raymundo says son Jakob ready for showbiz, but baseball still priority

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ina Raymundo revealed that her son Jakob Poturnak is now ready to enter the showbiz industry.

In an interview with the media early this week during the press conference of her film "X&Y," Ina said Jakob is a very accommodating person.

"Pwede siyang mag-artista kasi very accommodating. Bata pa lang siya may nagpapa-picture na sa kanya sa ibang bansa 'pag nagba-baseball siya and lagi siyang game," she said.

"Ganoon siyang tipong bata na kapag may nagpa-picture or nag-approach sa kanya, game siya. He's a very nice guy," she added.

Ina, however, said that her son is focused on playing baseball, so she doesn't see Jakob entering showbiz soon.

"Baseball kasi talaga 'yung passion niya e. Kaya he's in the middle of nowhere sa US to become better," she said.

"He's doing well there. He does not have a girlfriend. 'Yung focus niya talaga baseball, baseball, baseball," she added.

Ina partnered with Kapuso actor Will Ashley in "X&Y," a film by Adolf Alix Jr.

In the film, Ysha (Ina) wants to travel to make amends with people she hurt in the past. Xander (Will) is in need of money to support his family. The two accidentally meet when Ysha is pushed to experience getting a rent boy. She offers Xander with a decent amount of money to join her on her journey and they take the road together.

The film also stars Elizabeth Oropesa, Bembol Rocco, Rico Barrera, and Bugoy Carino, to name a few.

"X&Y" is showing in cinemas on April 17.

