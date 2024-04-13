Ina Raymundo says Donny Pangilinan reminds her of 'sonshine' Jakob

MANILA, Philippines — Ina Raymundo revealed that it was easy to work with and establish chemistry with Donny Pangilinan because the actor has the same built and height as her only son, Jakob Poturnak.

The '90s star currently plays the mother of Donny's lead character, Bingo, on the popular nightly show "Can't Buy Me Love."

"It's so easy to act with him because he reminds me so much of my only 'sonshine.' Pareho sila ng height exactly. Parehong maskulado. So when we hug each other, I close my eyes. I imagine it's my son kasi three months ko na siyang hindi makikita," shared Ina at last Thursday's finale presscon for the show.

Ina fondly calls her son Jakob as "sonshine" on her Instagram posts. Jakob is her second child and only son with husband Brian Poturnak. He is currently studying and playing baseball for Xavier University in the United States.

"So, it's easy for me to feel 'yung talagang pain, na ma-imagine ko lang na hindi ako mahal ng anak ko," she added.

Ina said that it was her first time to swap "tears, sweat and sipon with someone." She credited it to the raw emotions in their scenes together.

Donny, meanwhile, feels the same way for his onscreen mother. He revealed that he can relate with their dynamic since he also comes from a brood of seven, with five siblings and parents, Anthony and Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan. Maricel herself is currently active in showbiz and is starring in the afternoon show "Lilet Matias, Attorney at Law" on GMA-7.

"It was also a pleasure working with you, Ms. Ina. First time din natin mag-work. From the moment na sinabi na ikaw 'yung nanay ko at nagka-eksena tayo, na-feel ko rin po 'yung mahal mo sa mga anak mo, how much of a mother you are..."

"And my mom is also a mother of five and I think that moment, nag-relate talaga kami because of the relationship. Doon lumalabas 'yung raw emotions. Thank you also for being such a patient co-actor as well," Donny said.

"Can't Buy Me Love" is set to end in May and is currently streaming advance episodes on Netflix and airs on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5.

