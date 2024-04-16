'The end is here': Wave 89.1 waves goodbye after 49 years on-air

In its Facebook page, Wave said that "the end is here."

MANILA, Philippines — Radio station Wave 89.1 has officially signed off.

"We want to thank everyone for all the love and support over the years. What a wild ride it has been, Manila," Wave said.

"We've been receiving many stories on how Wave touched your lives, and how you've grown up with us. The feels are real.

“While our heart is being pinched, we want to officially announce that Wave 89.1 has made its final broadcast.

“Thanks to all the former DJs, managers, directors, techs, guests, and anyone who has ever set foot in our studio. You helped us make history."

Reports said that the station is taken over by Adventist Media and might broadcast religous content.

The radio station first started broadcasting in 1975. It played mostly dance and hip-hop songs.