Dimples Romana denies Angel Locsin, Neil Arce breakup; wishes Angel ends hiatus

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dimples Romana set the record straight on the rumors surrounding Angel Locsin and Neil Arce's alleged separation.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Dimples denied that Angel and Neil have broken up.

"I get to see her naman, she's very, very happy and happily married, and Neil is taking very good care of her," Dimples said.

She added that Angel and Neil are enjoying their time together away from social media.

"Sometimes a little off of social media can do you good. Kadalasan sa social media pa galing 'yung frustrations mo, 'yung comparison mo with the life of others, and when you pause a little bit and know that not everything on social media can be helpful to you, you'll be able to recognize that you too can have a happy life like Neil and Angel, na halos offline sila but they're very, very happy," she said.

Dimples also said that she hopes Angel will cut her showbiz hiatus because she was missed by her fans.

"I can only wish that Angel will return because she’s super much-awaited all the time. I know that... being offline and missing an act on social media has done very well," she said.

"She’s so light hearted and you just feel that she’s very very happy so once na mag-decide siya at pinag dadasal natin 'yun na malapit na 'yun, I’m excited that I get to work with her but this time, we get to bond with each other, hindi lang sa personal but sa work,” she added.

