Donita Rose: ‘Now I know that marriage is pure bliss’

Donita and husband Felson with the actresss’ son Joshua Paul during their September 2022 wedding held four months after they got engaged.

MANILA, Philippines — Donita Rose has received a beautiful assurance of God’s love. This, she revealed when she began talking about her fervent prayer, among others, that her next life partner would be a virgin.

The actress-turned-chef narrated that she had a long list of the characteristics she was looking for in a guy, and she was amazed at how God answered her prayer.

“I have a prayer list, (it’s) very specific. I said (the guy) should be a pastor, a worship leader, a Pinoy, or at least half. (He) must be handsome, he should be taller than me, he should be a breadwinner because I’ve been through a lot. He should be funny,” said Donita of her “requirements” in a guy.

“I even joked with the Lord which I didn’t expect (to be granted). I said, ‘Lord, I wish my husband would be a virgin.’ It came true,” gushed Donita who exchanged “I do’s” with US-based Filipino singer Felson Palad in September 2022 in California.

She learned that her prayers were granted when Felson confessed to her that he was a virgin during one of their dates. “When I met him and we started talking as friends, eventually we started dating. He said, ‘I have a confession to make. I am still a virgin.’

“I didn’t answer him. He said, ‘Why, did it turn you off?’ I said, ‘That’s my prayer to the Lord which I don’t think He would fulfill; that He can answer even the small things,’” she continued.

“I felt like I was dreaming. I couldn’t believe that I’ve got a husband again because I went through a lot before I reached this moment. I went through depression. But now, I have no regrets about what I’ve been through.”

Donita declared feeling “complete” as a person. “Parang ngayon ako naging buo. Now I know who I am. My identity is not in another person because there was a time when my husband (her first, Eric Villarama) and I separated I was like, ‘Who am I now?’ Iniwan ako, and people judged me na parang, ‘Tumaba kasi, hindi na siya maganda.’

“There were a lot of internal struggles. But I came back to my first love, Jesus Christ. I was reminded of my identity in Christ.”

She also made clear that she was already complete before Felson came into her life. “But the fact that I met a guy who loves God as much as I do, that’s where the dream is. I can’t believe it. This is not a dream because we’re serving God together and we’re loving God together. There’s nothing better.”

To recall, Donita and Felson got engaged in May 2022 and the two got married four months later. Her divorce with ex-husband Eric was finalized in 2016. She and Eric have a son named Joshua Paul.

Donita Rose shares why husband Felson Palad is her ‘answered prayer.’

Meanwhile, Donita has not completely turned her back to acting as she topbills “Malice in Manila,” streaming on Amazon Prime. Viewers can also expect to see her husband Felson taking on a role in the said independent film.

“I play the role of a mail-order bride. Felson portrays my ex-husband so siya ang contravida ng film. What happened was when I was being interviewed for the film, I was with Felson because he drove me there. Then when the director found out that they’re both from Cavite, he said, ‘Bakit hindi na lang ikaw?’ I couldn’t stop laughing for like a week because I couldn’t believe na ang kalaban ko sa pelikula is my husband in real life,” Donita amusingly said.

She, too, would love to do a TV series or movie in the Philippines if and when there is an offer but what she is not sure though is to leave her husband in the US for a long time for acting stints in the country.

“Hindi kasi importante sa akin maging sikat or successful sa mata ng buong mundo. I’m happy even if I don’t work (as an actress). My husband said that there is no need for me to work anymore because he will be the one in-charge.

“So, I don’t have to worry about finances anymore but I’m not expecting a lot. Hindi naman mayaman ang asawa ko pero mayaman kami sa mga experiences in life. We’re just enjoying and savoring every moment. He works hard. He’s a singer in Orange County retirement homes.”

What does she pray for every day?

“That my son would love the Lord with all his heart, mind, soul, and strength.”

What’s the best thing about his husband Felson?

“Lahat. (And) now I know, for sure, that marriage is pure bliss,” Donita concluded.