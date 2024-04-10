^

Entertainment

Donita Rose: ‘Now I know that marriage is pure bliss’

DIRECT LINE CONVERSATIONS - Boy Abunda - The Philippine Star
April 10, 2024 | 12:00am
Donita Rose: â��Now I know that marriage is pure blissâ��
Donita and husband Felson with the actresss’ son Joshua Paul during their September 2022 wedding held four months after they got engaged.
Photo by Nice Print via Donita Rose's official Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Donita Rose has received a beautiful assurance of God’s love. This, she revealed when she began talking about her fervent prayer, among others, that her next life partner would be a virgin.

The actress-turned-chef narrated that she had a long list of the characteristics she was looking for in a guy, and she was amazed at how God answered her prayer.

“I have a prayer list, (it’s) very specific. I said (the guy) should be a pastor, a worship leader, a Pinoy, or at least half. (He) must be handsome, he should be taller than me, he should be a breadwinner because I’ve been through a lot. He should be funny,” said Donita of her “requirements” in a guy.

“I even joked with the Lord which I didn’t expect (to be granted). I said, ‘Lord, I wish my husband would be a virgin.’ It came true,” gushed Donita who exchanged “I do’s” with US-based Filipino singer Felson Palad in September 2022 in California.

She learned that her prayers were granted when Felson confessed to her that he was a virgin during one of their dates. “When I met him and we started talking as friends, eventually we started dating. He said, ‘I have a confession to make. I am still a virgin.’

“I didn’t answer him. He said, ‘Why, did it turn you off?’ I said, ‘That’s my prayer to the Lord which I don’t think He would fulfill; that He can answer even the small things,’” she continued.

“I felt like I was dreaming. I couldn’t believe that I’ve got a husband again because I went through a lot before I reached this moment. I went through depression. But now, I have no regrets about what I’ve been through.”

Donita declared feeling “complete” as a person. “Parang ngayon ako naging buo. Now I know who I am. My identity is not in another person because there was a time when my husband (her first, Eric Villarama) and I separated I was like, ‘Who am I now?’ Iniwan ako, and people judged me na parang, ‘Tumaba kasi, hindi na siya maganda.’

“There were a lot of internal struggles. But I came back to my first love, Jesus Christ. I was reminded of my identity in Christ.”

She also made clear that she was already complete before Felson came into her life. “But the fact that I met a guy who loves God as much as I do, that’s where the dream is. I can’t believe it. This is not a dream because we’re serving God together and we’re loving God together. There’s nothing better.”

To recall, Donita and Felson got engaged in May 2022 and the two got married four months later. Her divorce with ex-husband Eric was finalized in 2016. She and Eric have a son named Joshua Paul.

Donita Rose shares why husband Felson Palad is her ‘answered prayer.’

Meanwhile, Donita has not completely turned her back to acting as she topbills “Malice in Manila,” streaming on Amazon Prime. Viewers can also expect to see her husband Felson taking on a role in the said independent film.

“I play the role of a mail-order bride. Felson portrays my ex-husband so siya ang contravida ng film. What happened was when I was being interviewed for the film, I was with Felson because he drove me there. Then when the director found out that they’re both from Cavite, he said, ‘Bakit hindi na lang ikaw?’ I couldn’t stop laughing for like a week because I couldn’t believe na ang kalaban ko sa pelikula is my husband in real life,” Donita amusingly said.

She, too, would love to do a TV series or movie in the Philippines if and when there is an offer but what she is not sure though is to leave her husband in the US for a long time for acting stints in the country.

“Hindi kasi importante sa akin maging sikat or successful sa mata ng buong mundo. I’m happy even if I don’t work (as an actress). My husband said that there is no need for me to work anymore because he will be the one in-charge.

“So, I don’t have to worry about finances anymore but I’m not expecting a lot. Hindi naman mayaman ang asawa ko pero mayaman kami sa mga experiences in life. We’re just enjoying and savoring every moment. He works hard. He’s a singer in Orange County retirement homes.”

What does she pray for every day?

“That my son would love the Lord with all his heart, mind, soul, and strength.”

What’s the best thing about his husband Felson?

“Lahat. (And) now I know, for sure, that marriage is pure bliss,” Donita concluded.

vuukle comment

DONITA ROSE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Darren Espanto sets record straight on real relationship with Cassy Legaspi

Darren Espanto sets record straight on real relationship with Cassy Legaspi

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto set the record straight on his relationship with TV host Cassy Legaspi. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Plagiarism?': Vice Ganda's 'It's Showtime' monolog compared to Darry Yap's

'Plagiarism?': Vice Ganda's 'It's Showtime' monolog compared to Darry Yap's

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A Facebook user noticed the alleged resemblance of Vice Ganda's monolog in "It's Showtime" to Darry Yap's "Buo."
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata renews faith as Christian after personal struggle

Maymay Entrata renews faith as Christian after personal struggle

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata revealed that she renewed her faith as a Christian after she underwent personal struggl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Laurenti Dyogi reveals 'PBB' new season, on-ground auditions

Laurenti Dyogi reveals 'PBB' new season, on-ground auditions

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Laurenti Dyogi announced that they are looking for a "new breed of idol trainees and young artists" to join Star Magic as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati gets more acting projects after TV5&rsquo;s &lsquo;Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa&rsquo;

Sarah Lahbati gets more acting projects after TV5’s ‘Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa’

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Sarah Lahbati has officially returned to acting, portraying a lawyer fighting for justice in the brand-new TV5 action-drama...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Exhuma,' 'Moving' lead 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

'Exhuma,' 'Moving' lead 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Horror movie "Exhuma" and Disney+'s action-fantasy series "Moving" lead all nominees at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in South...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Selos' by Shaira returning to streaming after Lenka opts not to file case

'Selos' by Shaira returning to streaming after Lenka opts not to file case

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
The viral song "Selos" by Mindanao-based singer and "Queen of Bangsamoro Pop" Shaira Moro is returning on all streaming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robert Downey Jr. would 'happily' reprise Iron Man for Marvel

Robert Downey Jr. would 'happily' reprise Iron Man for Marvel

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Newly minted Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. is not entirely closing the doors on returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Billie Eilish announces new album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' will have no singles

Billie Eilish announces new album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' will have no singles

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced her third album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" will drop in full on May ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Holland's 'Romeo and Juliet' heading to Broadway after West End run &mdash; report

Tom Holland's 'Romeo and Juliet' heading to Broadway after West End run — report

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Tickets for Jamie Lloyd's reimagining of "Romeo and Juliet" starring Tom Holland in his West End return sold out in under...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with