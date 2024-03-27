Direk Zig Dulay continues to explore Fantasy Worlds

Director Zig Dulay continues to explore the drama-fantasy genre by collaborating with veteran actor Gabby Concepcion and Kapuso prized actress Marian Rivera (left photo) in the GMA primetime show titled ‘My Guardian Angel.’ He has found his rhythm in it, with works such as ‘Firefly,’ ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra,’ and ‘Sirkus.’ ‘I wasn’t a fan of fantasy back then,’ says Zig. ‘If you’ve noticed, from my earlier works, (you could say that) I’m more of a fan of realism. So, the projects that are coming my way, like this one (‘My Guardian Angel’) serves as a challenge to me.’

“I’ve never imagined working with them,” said Zig in a recent press conference for the primetime show about an alien (with a long name of 11-1-20-8-5-22-9-12-5) who takes the form of a woman named Katherine (Marian). More interesting details will unfold once the family drama-sci-fi-fantasy narrative commences on April 1 at 8:50 p.m. on GMA Prime.

Marian portrays the dual role, while Gabby is Katherine’s husband Carlos, with Raphael Landicho as the latter’s son Doy.

“Alam naman nating lahat na nagsimula ako sa indie eh, ‘di ko nakikita yung sarili ko na mag-work sa mainstream (As everybody knows, I started as an indie film director and I didn’t see myself then working in mainstream),” the director said.

When the opportunity to become a TV director presented itself to him, Zig just gave it a try.

“And then, when it happened, I welcomed it more as a challenge,” shared he, realizing along the way the immense responsibility of a director as storyteller on a platform like TV, whose reach is also wider.

“Baka yun pala ang pressure (Perhaps, that’s the pressure on my part),” reflected he. “I’m more pressured na magpakita sa kanila ng maayos, ng maganda (to present something well-put and nice).”

Part of it, too, is knowing the social media presence of Marian, the show’s female lead star.

“She has a lot of followers,” said Zig, “Mas yun yung naging pressure na mas higit pang pagbutihin kung ano yung ginagawa (It’s the kind of pressure that inspires us to do better at what we’re doing).”

Speaking of work, Zig is in the right position and has the vantage point to speak about Marian and Gabby’s chemistry on and off-screen.

“Nung nakita ko sila dun sa set, maaliwalas kasi lahat yung aura nila (When I’d see them on set, they all have this light and pleasant aura),” shared he. “Kapag nakikita mo sila, parang naka-nigiti ka lang talaga, ang aliwalas, ang liwaliwanag nung paligid na mas bagay sila duon sa show, duon sa series, duon sa kwento mismo (Seeing them makes you smile, and the place becomes brighter. They’re fit for the show and the story).”

Photo from “Firely” publicity team

With that, Marian, Gabby, and Raphael are perfect for their roles.

Although it seems that he has found his rhythm and niche in the said genre, with works such as “Firefly,” “Maria Clara at Ibarra,” and “Sirkus,” Zig looked back and said, “Dati hindi ako fan ng fantasy (I wasn’t a fan of fantasy back then). If you’ve noticed, from my earlier works, (you could say that) I’m more of a fan of realism. So, the projects that come my way, like this one (‘My Guardian Angel’) serves as a challenge to me. I’d challenge myself and see if I can do it or not?”

Zig, as a director, is one who definitely never backs down from a challenge. It’s also safe to say that he usually succeeds. Thus, he makes a lot of firsts.

Following his line of thought, one could gather that it’s his first time to use the chroma technique and make some characters fly on the show.

“Which is, I’m very glad because I’m learning a lot as a director,” said he. “Tapos iba din kasi yun kapag sinabi na fantasy kapag kinakabit yung family, yung konsepto ng family, family values, mas yumayaman yung serye (It’s also different when you attach the concept of family and values associated with it to the fantasy series. The show becomes richer).”

“It makes you feel prouder,” added he. “You become more grateful to be part of this project.”

Zig considered all his works equally important because they have brought something positive to his being a human and a storyteller.

The success of “Firefly,” which won Best Picture at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival and the Manila International Film Festival in the US, doesn’t even make him conscious that his next assignment should be bigger or better, as one may put it.

What’s clear to him is to present an inspired work based on collaboration and cooperation among creatives.

“So, hindi ko nararamdaman na nasa akin lang ang lahat ng bigat (I don’t feel that the burden only rests on my shoulders),” said he. “I look at myself as part of a team. It just so happens that I’m the director. I’m just taking the lead. I’m a leader, and I’m not the boss.”

His primary roles, in a way, are to consolidate all talents from different departments and make sure that they complement each other.

“Tapos i-che-check siya kung paano mo kumbaga titimplahin para maipalabas nung material yung pinaka-best na version niya (Then you check if everything is in place to showcase the best version of the story),” said Zig.

Completing the cast of “My Guardian Angel” are Max Collins, Gabby Eigenmann, Arnold Reyes, Tanya Gomez, Marissa Delgado, Kiray Celis, Caitlyn Stave, Josh Ford, Sean Lucas, Tart Carlos, Christian Antolin, and Kirst Viray.