Vina Morales wants to do more theater after Broadway stint, plans moving to U.S.

Vina Morales is making her movie comeback via the Philippine adaptation of the hit South Korean friendship film ‘Sunny’ under Viva Films. Opening in cinemas nationwide on April 10, the film tells the story of former high school friends who reunite to grant their friend’s dying wish.

MANILA, Philippines — Vina Morales shared that she’s currently working on her Green Card with sister Shaina Magdayao, which will enable them to live and work permanently in the US.

She made the revelation after she was asked during an interview with The STAR and two other media outlets, if she was open to accept more work abroad after her first-ever Broadway stint in “Here Lies Love” last year.

“I think I have no choice because me and Shaina are working on our Green Card. We’ve been receiving already an e-mail from the US Embassy for an interview so ilang years na naming, (at least) sa akin ha, nasa e-mail ko, ilang years na during pandemic na nakakatanggap ako for an interview schedule,” she shared.

“So nag-aantay na lang ako… it’s Green Card because si Mommy, she’s an American citizen, she petitioned us. My sister (Sheryl) is already an American citizen because she lived in the US. Me and Shaina, late namin inayos yung paperworks and that time kasi hindi pa kami desidido kung kaya ba naming magtrabaho in the US.

“Ngayon kasi iniisip ko yung future ng anak ko. It’s good for her future so I guess I have to live in the US for awhile, while getting my Green Card.”

Contrary to speculation, she’s not doing this for love life reasons. Last year, Vina shared photos of her non-showbiz foreign boyfriend on social media. Her post made showbiz headlines. These days though, she’d want to keep the relationship more private.

“Ewan ko lang kung magtatagal ba yang love life na yan,” she mused. “Mahirap ang LDR.

“I think siguro ngayon… Because lately lang ako… I was being open about my relationship because before, I was just quiet lang ‘di ba? Maski anong tanong niyo, minsan off-cam pa yung mga chikahan natin, off the record… But what I’ve realized is, mas maganda yatang tahimik na.

“Especially that he’s not from showbiz and you know, who knows, hindi naman natin alam kung maging kami talaga, ‘di ba? So, I think I’ll leave it that way. Basta ako, with or without a relationship, I am well, I am complete because I have Ceana, I have my family, I have my career. So, I’m happy with or without a love life.”

Vina readily admitted because of their setup, “well, there (are) ups and downs, and no assurance.”

“So with me, wherever God takes me, whoever I end up with, whoever God (gives), I’m just enjoying my journey now,” she continued.

“Hindi ko na pinipilit ang dapat hindi ipilit, alam mo yun? Meron kasi before, nung mga younger days ko, kapag feeling in love ako, maski alam kong meron ng mga red flags, parang deadma, parang ipipilit mo, you will try to work this out.”

Nowadays, however, Vina said she doesn’t believe in forcing things. If something is meant for you, it should fit perfectly, according to her.

“You know, ‘pag talagang para sayo, swak na swak talaga. Kaya ngayon parang hindi ko na masyadong inaano kung may problema. Kasi kung wala naman, okay naman ako,” she said.

And again, she already has Ceana, whom Vina admitted is showing interest in showbiz.

Photo shows Vina with Heaven Peralejo, who plays the younger version of the former’s character.

“Before, she was shy. Now whenever she’s asked, I just listen. She says, ‘Well, it’s up to mommy... but maybe not yet,” she said.

But it shouldn’t come as a surprise given that she grew up seeing her mom and aunt Shaina in showbiz. “There’s a possibility because she also sings,” added Vina.

“Siguro kailangan ng mga workshop, things like that. If she really wants it ha kasi katulad sa akin, ako bata pa lang ako, alam ko na kung anong gusto ko. Gusto ko talagang maging singer and artista. When I was eight years old, I was already singing.

“May determination talaga ako na gusto kong maging singer. I was joining contests, I was persistent. With her, she’s still somewhat contemplating about what she really wants.”

Vina also wants her daughter to finish her studies first because this is what she missed out on in her childhood.

“I wasn’t able to finish college, schooling because I was busy working already… I want her to finish her studies first and then after that, maybe if there’s an opportunity and if that’s what she really wants, I will support her. And even if she’s still studying, if she’s determined what else can a parent do but to support the dreams of her child.”

Meanwhile, Vina is making her movie comeback via the Philippine adaptation of the hit South Korean friendship film “Sunny” under Viva, which incidentally discovered her as young singer from Cebu.

It was Viva Boss Vic del Rosario and his wife Mina, who gave her the screen name Vina from their daughter’s name Vina Vanessa. As for Morales, Vina whose real name is Sharon Magdayao, recalled, “Dapat nga maging Vina Moreno ako, or Vina Garcia, ang daming options. Ang haba ng linya ng mga apelyido tapos napili, ay magandang tunog Morales. Kung hindi, kamag-anak ko si Kuya Germs (the late German Moreno), Vina Moreno,” she quipped.

In “Sunny,” showing in cinemas nationwide on April 10,Vina will reunite with fellow original Viva babies to tell the story of former high school friends who come together to grant their friend’s dying wish.

According to the synopsis, the film shifts between two timelines. In the present day, Vina is Annie, a dedicated housewife and mother, who accidentally meets her high school friend Chona (Angelu de Leon) at a hospital. She discovers that Chona is battling terminal cancer and only has few months left to live.

Chona expresses her desire to see their barkada called “Sunny” — played by Candy Pangilinan, Tanya Garcia, Katya Santos, Ana Roces and Sunshine Dizon — together one last time before something happens to her. Playing the young Vina is Heaven Peralejo.

The singer-actress is also open to taking on more theater projects after doing the disco musical “Here Lies Love” for a month.

“Oh yes that’s one of my… parang newfound love kasi ang tagal ko rin namang nagawa. I’ve done everything na rin, singing, dancing, albums, movies, seryes. Ito recently lang, and then a decade ago, (the first time I did) theater. So, I fell in love with it,” she said.

“For me, mas natsa-challenge ako kasi iba yung training, discipline in theater, there’s no Take 2. So you have to always make sure, if possible, perfect ang ginagawa mo every performance.”