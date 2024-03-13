Tirso Cruz III resigns as FDCP chair for 'personal reasons'

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Tirso Cruz III has stepped down from his role as chairman of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), citing "personal reasons" for his departure.

Several media outlets reported that Malacañang accepted Cruz's resignation earlier this month, his tenure lasting just 20 months.

Cruz succeeded former actress-beauty queen Liza Diño in July 2022 after she led the FDCP for six years, though initially Diño was supposed to remain FDCP chair until 2025.

Rumors spread that Rica Arevalo or Jose Javier Reyes would be appointed as FDCP Chair. Reyes, however, told entertainment reporter MJ Felipe that these were speculative.

"There is no credibility because the Palace has not appointed Pip's (Cruz's nickname) successor. Only the officer-in-charge has been approved by the board," Reyes told Felipe. The current officer-in-charge is Arevalo, who is the division manager.

Reyes, a veteran filmmaker himself, will continue serving as the FDCP's technical consultant.

Cruz's departure comes just as the FDCP heads into several projects in the coming months, including the sixth Full Circle Lab Philippines, the second Parangal ng Sining, and the distribution of grants to student filmmakers.

The film agency will also be busy in the latter second part of the year with the 20th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival in August, the 12th QCinema International Film Festival in November and the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival in December.

