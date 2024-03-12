'Mallari' producer announces 'Biringan' movie

MANILA, Philippines — Mentorque Productions, the team behind Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry "Mallari," announced that their next project will be about the urban legend and lost city of Biringan.

The upcoming movie will transport audiences closer to Biringan, an invisible city said to exist in the realms between the physical and the spiritual, captivating the imaginations of generations.

"Our mission is to transcend the boundaries of traditional filmmaking," said producer John Bryan Diamante. "With the success of 'Mallari,' we have learned so much and were able to export our vision and craftmanship to the world."

"We're delving deep into the heart of Philippine folklore to present a story that's both universally appealing and deeply personal. It's about exploring unknown worlds, but it's also about the discovery of the self and the power of unseen forces that shape our lives," he added.

Mentorque Productions said that more details about the film, production team, casts, release date, and teaser trailers, will be announced in the coming months.

Following the success of "Mallari," the first Filipino mainstream movie distributed by Warner Bros., the studio's dedication to excellence continues to set new standards in filmmaking.

