Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens hosting Oscars pre-show for a 3rd time

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 7, 2024 | 5:21pm
Actress Vanessa Hudgens at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens is returning to the Oscars red carpet to host the ceremony's pre-show.

This will be the third consecutive year Vanessa has been tapped to host the Oscars pre-show, though this year she will be accompanied by television personality Julianne Hough in her first Oscars stint.

Vanessa and Julianne will oversee proceedings of the 30-minute special highlighting Oscars 2024 attendees and give viewers a multiview experience of the red carpet arrivals.

The Academy Awards 2024 will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, having previously helmed the 2017, 2018, and 2023 editions.

The Oscars can be viewed in the Philippines via Disney+, though because of an earlier telecast the pre-show will be at 6:30 a.m. and the ceremony proper at 7:00 a.m., which is expected to run for three hours.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" leads all nominees with 13 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Supporting nominations for Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

Following "Oppenheimer" are Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" with 11 and 10 nominations each.

Both films are also up for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, while their respective stars, Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone, will go head-to-head in the Best Actress Race.

