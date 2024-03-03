^

Entertainment

Liza Soberano stuns as presenter at Japan anime awards

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 3, 2024 | 5:33pm
Liza Soberano stuns as presenter at Japan anime awards
Liza Soberano graces the yellow carpet of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards on March 2, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.
Liza Soberano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Liza Soberano just keeps on serving red carpet looks with her latest yellow number at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards held in Japan. 

Liza was the presenter during the Best Anime Song, which was won by pop duo Yaosobi for their track "Idol" from the anime "Oshi No Ko." 

The actress posted her photo from the event, where she wore a David Koma dress and paired it with Jimmy Choo pumps. 

"Congratulations to all of the winners of the @animeawards.official 2024 and thank you so much to @crunchyroll for having me! Can’t wait to be back in Japan," she wrote on Instagram. 

Liza graced the red carpet at last month's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. 

Her SAG outfit was by American designer Pamella Roland from her pre-fall 2024 collection, a black embroidered bodice and a blush Mikado gown with pockets.

RELATED: Liza Soberano's SAG 2024 outfit includes P5M necklace, earrings worn by Lady Gaga

