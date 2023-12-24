Sarah Lahbati gets tattoos of sons' initials, mother 'ready to stand' for her amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sarah Lahbati has gotten herself some new tattoos as rumors of her break-up with husband Richard Gutierrez continue to spread.

The actress shared on her Instagram account two tattoos she got from Cebu-based tattoo studio Alon, both in red ink.

One was a lotus flower by her right shoulder, the other on her nape the letters "ZK" which likely stand for her two sons with Richard, Zion and Kai.

Sarah also posted on Instagram photos with her parents Abdel and Esther Labhati, her friend and fellow actress Sofia Andres, and Sofia's daughter Zoe.

"We love you so much anak. No one can hurt you!. I am ready to stand for you. Being a human being I respect everyone's rights," Esther commented, to which Sarah responded "I love you mama."

Two weeks ago, Abdel posted on his own Instagram account a Labhati family and wrote in the caption "Enjoying every moment with family. The convoy keeps going and don't mind dogs barking."

Fans have speculated that among the "dogs" Abdel was referring to was Richard's mother and fellow actress Annabelle Rama, who has intermittently shared her own thoughts regarding the alleged split.

Sarah will be returning to television for TV5's adaptation of Rudy Fernandez's movie "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa", alongside Kiko Estrada and Sid Lucero.

