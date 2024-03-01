^

Entertainment

What’s new from Beyoncé, SZA and Timberlake?

SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
March 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Whatâ��s new from BeyoncÃ©, SZA and Timberlake?
Beyoncé’s first foray into country music, Texas, Hold ‘em, is now the No. 1 tune in the Hot 100, her ninth as a solo artist and her follow-up to Break My Soul from two years ago. It is a playful, uptempo, even danceable tune with her usual great vocals.
STAR / File

Looks like Beyoncé’s initial adventure into country music land is going to pay off big. I really had doubts if it would succeed. You see America of the Midwest is very possessive about its music. Not everyone, ofttimes even the biggest pop stars are allowed to venture into their territory. Country music belongs to country music singers. And that’s that.

Happy to find out though that the exclusivity rule was relaxed or done away with for the sake of Beyoncé. Why not? This girl was born and grew up in Houston, Texas. She performed in rodeos as a kid. It is a fact that country music has not been kind to black female singers or even bi-racial ones. But then this is Beyoncé. She has earned the right to break rules with her music.  And she did.

Beyoncé’s first foray into country music, Texas, Hold ‘em, is now the No. 1 tune in the Hot 100, her ninth as a solo artist and her follow-up to Break My Soul from two years ago. It also made No. 1 in the Hot Country Songs chart. This is her first time in this list and the first ever No. 1 by a girl singer of color. How’s that for ramming ancient boundaries down.

Texas, Hold ‘em is named after a variety of the game of poker played in Texas. I say it was quite clever of Beyoncé to title the song after a much-loved card game and to have the name Texas in the title. How can any Texan turn away something that proudly carries the name of their state. It even features a banjo. So, they had no choice but accept the song and their native Beyoncé into the realm of country music.

Justin Timberlake is in top form with Drown, vocally and musically. It is one great ballad about a broken heart taking on his errant lover.
ARTISTS' SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES

To Beyoncé’s credit, Texas, Hold ‘em is a playful, up-tempo, even danceable tune with her usual great vocals. It is one of two singles from her upcoming album Act II. The other one is 16 Carriages which also sounds like something from Texas. So, I guess Act II will be her first country music album. While she’s at it, maybe it would be nice for her to include a standard country ballad or two like Crazy perhaps.

SZA, the breakthrough star of last year, has a new single. Titled Saturn, it started out as a Mastercard commercial. Why Saturn for Mastercard? Well, it turned out that the credit card company is into improving this world that we are living and will begin the campaign by planting 100 million trees. Noble undertaking. We can really use a lot of trees.

So, where does Saturn come in? The song is from a disillusioned soul who is disappointed with this world and what fate has dealt her. “This must be what hell is like… don’t believe in paradise…” Maybe Saturn can be that better place.

SZA, the breakthrough star of last year has a new single titled Saturn. The smooth and slow R&B ballad is very easy on the ears and does show off SZA’s beautiful singing voice.

I prefer listening to SZA when she is being deliciously wicked as in Kill Bill or Snooze. Saturn is not that type of tune. It is a smooth and slow R&B ballad. Very easy on the ears and it does show off SZA’s beautiful singing voice.

Giving the females strong competition is Justin Timberlake, who has lately been on a recording and uploading binge. Now available is Drown, JT’s second single from his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, which drops on March 15.

Remember, Timberlake recently reunited with his N’Sync friends for Can’t Stop the Feeling for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Then he released Selfish which echoed his original solo sound, Cry Me a River, Sanctified, etc. Now with Drown, he completes his return.

JT is in top form with Drown, vocally and musically. It is one great ballad about a broken heart taking on his errant lover. “You let me drown, you didn’t even try to save me….” Ouch, ouch, ouch. It is just what his fans adore getting from him. And isn’t it nice that his new song sounds lyrically and structurally. Drown should give today’s composers a useful lesson on how to create a great pop song.

vuukle comment

BEYONCé
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yael Yuzon proposes to wife Karylle on 'It's Showtime'

Yael Yuzon proposes to wife Karylle on 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon proposed to wife Karylle on live television.
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Rodriguez back in showbiz, to headline 'Ibarra: Isang Dulang Pangkonsierto'

Tom Rodriguez back in showbiz, to headline 'Ibarra: Isang Dulang Pangkonsierto'

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez is now back to showbiz after two years of hiatus in the US because of his breakup with ex-wife...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Organization CEO embroiled in &lsquo;fake inclusivity&rsquo; issue

Miss Universe Organization CEO embroiled in ‘fake inclusivity’ issue

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
The Miss Universe Organization issued an official statement defending its integrity following recent controversies surrounding...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Drip, drip!': Mariel Rodriguez pokes fun at controversial IV drip session in Senate

'Drip, drip!': Mariel Rodriguez pokes fun at controversial IV drip session in Senate

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla touched on her controversial intravenous infusion or IV drip session last week...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Woman of my dreams': Mark Leviste surprises Kris Aquino

'Woman of my dreams': Mark Leviste surprises Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste compiled a video greeting from celebrities, family members and friends of Kris Aquino to celebrate...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish performing at Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish performing at Oscars 2024

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
Ryan Gosling and Billie Eilish will perform their Oscar-nominated songs from "Barbie" at the 2024 Academy Awards.
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Kang to enlist in April

Song Kang to enlist in April

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Actor Song Kang will enlist as "an active duty soldier" of South Korea's Army in April, his agency confirmed.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Itaewon Class' star Ahn Bo Hyun to hold 1st Manila fan meet in May

'Itaewon Class' star Ahn Bo Hyun to hold 1st Manila fan meet in May

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Korean actor and model Ahn Bo-hyun will be visiting the Philippines for the first time to meet his Filipino fans.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessy Mendiola wore 7 bridal outfits at Palawan church wedding with Luis Manzano

Jessy Mendiola wore 7 bridal outfits at Palawan church wedding with Luis Manzano

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola marked their third anniversary since tying the knot by holding a church wedding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with