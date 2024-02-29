^

WATCH: Star Magic A-listers sing 'Pure Imagination' at Johnny Manahan's birthday

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 5:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic A-listers performed Gene Wilder's "Pure Imagination" at the recent birthday celebration of Sparkle consultant Johnny Manahan. 

As seen on Jake Ejercito's Facebook story, Jericho Rosales, Kathryn Bernardo, Piolo Pascual, Bea Alonzo, Donny Pangilinan and Jake took parts in singing the theme song of the 1971 film "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."

"Happy birthday, Mr. M," Jake said, referring to Manahan who is fondly called Mr. M in showbiz. Manahan previously headed ABS-CBN's talent arm, Star Magic. He left in 2020. 

"We love you, Mr. M," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Mr. M celebrated his 77th birthday last February 11. 

Last January, Bea posted photos of Mr. M's advanced birthday celebration with Piolo, Jericho, Kathry, John Lloyd Cruz and Maja Salvador. 

"Happy Birthday Mr.M!!" Bea captioned the post. 

"Muli nag sama ang mga A listers ni Mr.M! Happy Birthday," an Instagram user commented.  

RELATEDKathryn Bernardo celebrates Johnny Manahan's birthday with other stars amid network transfer rumors

