Kathryn Bernardo celebrates Johnny Manahan's birthday with other stars amid network transfer rumors

Johnny Manahal with Bea Alonzo, Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, Jericho Rosales, Maja Salvador and Kathryn Bernardo.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Star Magic head and now Sparkle consultant Johnny Manahan celebrated his birthday with a simple but star-studded celebration.

In Bea Alonzo's Instagram account, Johnny, popularly known as Mr. M, was spotted dining with stars Bea, Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz Jericho Rosales, Maja Salvador and Kathryn Bernardo.

"Happy Birthday Mr.M!!" Bea captioned the post.

Fans of the stars commented on Bea's post.

"Muli nag sama ang mga A listers ni Mr.M! Happy Birthday," an Instagram user commented.

Some, meanwhile, are asking for a Kathryn and Jericho movie.

"Kath-Echo movie ibigay niyo na!!!!" an Internet user commented.

Bea and John Lloyd's fans were happy tro see the love team together again.

"Sobrang bagay po sana kayo ni John Loyd. Hehehe. Best love team ever. Sobrang grabe ang chemistry," their fan commented.

Entertainment journalist MJ Felipe reported last December 12 that Kathryn's mother, Min Bernardo, denied her rumored move to GMA Network, where Bea and Mr. M are now based, following Kathryn's breakup with Daniel Padilla.

“Nooooo... Hindi siya aalis ng Kapamilya network!” Min reportedly told Felipe in a text message.

