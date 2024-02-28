Maja Salvador finds her niche in hosting

Maja Salvador leads the TV5 Sunday afternoon game show, ‘Emojination,’ with co-hosts Miles Ocampo and Chamyto Aguedan. Her work was recently recognized with the Asian TV Awards Best Host in the Game/Quiz Program category trophy. It’s a pat on her back that she’s an entertaining and engaging host. Maja is on the right track.

MANILA, Philippines — Maja Salvador belongs to that circle of thespians who have also successfully proven themselves as hosts. Her recent win as Best Host in the Game/Quiz Program category at the Asian TV Awards is a testament to that.

It’s also a pat on her back that she can indeed lead the TV5 Sunday afternoon show, “Emojination,” with Miles Ocampo and Chamyto Aguedan as co-hosts.

“From acting, I’ve tried my hand at hosting,” said Maja in a virtual interview with The STAR. “Not that I was doubting myself at first, but I had this thought if I could be a host. Doing so requires establishing or having a connection with your guest-contestants. You also need to listen to them to create banter and interactions. The same also applies to your audience (watching it in the comforts of their homes).”

So, when she learned about the good news, Maja was surprised and couldn’t contain the happiness that came with it, if one may put it that way.

“Ang sarap lang sa pakiramdam na parang kaya pala maging host (It feels good that I can be a host),” shared she, also acknowledging the dedication and hard work of the people behind the game show. “Kaya naman nanalo din dahil sa ganda rin naman ng show namin (We also won because our show is really good). Part of it, too, is the help of everyone, like my co-hosts. I’m just thankful that my hosting gets recognized.”

“Emojination” is now in its fourth season replete with entertaining and engaging segments such as “Two or False,” “Match Magaling,” “A Pair To Remember,” and “Jam Ka Magaling.” With that, viewers just need to sit back and relax on Sundays and tune in to the show at 4:30 p.m. on the Kapatid network.

“Two or False” challenges contestants to guess the word from four sets of emojis, while “Jam Ka Magaling” is about completing and guessing the lyrics of a song.

“A Pair To Remember,” on the other hand, presents a deck of cards with specific emojis and participants have to find the pair of each emoji. “Match Magaling” is about guessing the compound word by matching two emojis with a contestant describing it and giving clues.

“Even if our taping days are not on Sundays, we all feel (the vibe of that day). It’s chill and light,” said Maja, describing the mood on set.

From past seasons to now, industry and ordinary people have graced the show and shared different stories. They are slices and glimpses of life that, for few moments, bring a smile or touch the hearts of the hosts and viewers.

Among the episodes that featured these personalities, Maja said that the one with the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) tops her favorite list.

“Most of the time, during season one and season two, we had industry people as guests. One of my favorites is the episode with OFWs and our kababayan, ka-Nation natin who work, for instance, in a mall,” said she, who, as a host, is given the chance to get to know them and see their plight.

“Merong gustong gusto naming manalo talaga kung pwede lang (We really wanted them to win if possible), but we couldn’t,” added Maja, who follows a set of well-defined mechanics for all the segments. “They didn’t get the jackpot at parang kami sobrang hinayang na hinayang (We really felt sorry for them).”

For sure, whatever winnings the contestants have earned will help them.

Maja (center) shares a light moment with 'Emojination' co-hosts Chamyto (left) and Miles.

There are interesting stories that the contestants get to share, as well as games and laughter in every episode, according to Maja about what “Emojination” offers. The challenge, however, for her and fellow hosts is how to make something serious, especially when contestants, let’s say, tell their reasons for joining, light, and to listen to them with sincerity.

Maja’s train of thought revealed that “Emojination” is similar to other game shows, like making connections with guests by asking bits and pieces about their lives and work, and their segments are fun.

For someone who is primarily an actress and has been given the chance to become a host, Maja is in a position to see subtle similarities, if there are any, and clear differences between acting and hosting.

“In acting, there’s a roller coaster of emotions. Itong eksena na’to, ganito ka (In this scene, your character needs to be like this),” said she. “In hosting a game show, parang kailangan mataas palagi yung energy mo (it seems like you always need to have high energy). When you’ve started this high, you have to hit or reach the next level.”

So, the artist, who forays either into acting or hosting, should know how to sustain the energy and enthusiasm to be on his or her toes.

“With hosting, kakaibang energy ang dapat na may baon ka (You need to bring with you a different kind of energy),” said Maja, who enjoys every bit of doing a game show.

This year, Maja is also embracing a new phase and role in her life — and that’s motherhood.

“May biggest role po akong gagampanan (I have a biggest role that I will be taking on) this 2024 — that’s of a mother role, the biggest role ever,” shared she.

“I’ve been in the industry for 20 years, grabe mag-work. So, ayun magpapaka-mother muna… hindi naman ako magpapa-miss masyado (You won’t miss me that long).”

Maja, who celebrated the first anniversary of her civil wedding to Rambo Nuñez last Feb. 14, is expecting a baby girl with her husband.

(After watching “Emojination” on Sundays at 4:30 p.m., you can also catch it on the same day at 7 p.m. on BuKo Channel, Channel 2 on Cignal and SatLite.)