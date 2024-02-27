^

Andrea Brillantes supports JK Labajo, 'fangirls' over Rico Blanco at Bobapalooza 2024

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 1:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Andrea Brillantes was spotted supporting her friend Juan Karlos at the Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival last weekend. 

Juan Karlos performed his hit songs "Ere," "Buwan," and others at the festival, while Andrea cheered on him at the front of the stage. 

Andrea didn't leave her place after Juan left the stage as she also watched Rico Blanco perform. 

Rico performed his hit songs "Antukin," "You'll Be Safe Here," "214," and "Yugto," to name a few. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He was the local headliner of the festival on its Day 1. His performance was then followed by international acts Bad Suns and Pale Waves, their first time to perform in the country.

Andrea was spotted backstage taking a photo with Rico. She posted it on her Instagram story. 

"Fangirl moment! Kahit blurred it's okay. Huhu. OMG," Andrea captioned the post. 

