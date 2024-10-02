^

PNP expands probe on killing of PCSO exec

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2024 | 12:00am
PNP expands probe on killing of PCSO exec
Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil talks to the members of the media near the Manila Hotel on October 1, 2024
Janelle Lorzano

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has expanded its probe into the murder of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary and retired police general Wesley Barayuga, as it suspects a cover-up by rogue elements within the government.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to come up with a comprehensive report on Barayuga, including how he ended up on the drug watch list of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Details of Barayuga’s murder were revealed by a whistle-blower, Lt. Col. Santie Mendoza.

Mendoza’s Sept. 27 testimony implicated former PCSO general manager Royina Garma and Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo of the National Police Commission as orchestrators of Barayuga’s killing in Mandaluyong City in July 2020.

Barayuga’s name appeared in Duterte’s narco-list on Aug. 20, 2020, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency director general Moro Virgilio Lazo said during a House of Representatives quad committee hearing.

Marbil wondered why Barayuga’s killing became a cold case, without developments after years of police probes, while new information cropped up at the quad comm hearing.

Marbil vowed to unmask the people, including police officers, responsible for Barayuga’s murder and subsequent cover-up of his case.

Meanwhile, the PNP chief also ordered tight security for Mendoza, who was relieved from his post at the PNP Drug Enforcement Group.

Marbil instructed the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management to protect Mendoza, as he still has a lot of information to reveal.

Apart from the CIDG, Marbil said they will also seek the National Bureau of Investigation’s assistance in its probe to ensure an airtight case.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bong Go – former presidential aide of Duterte – welcomed the PNP’s plan to reopen Barayuga’s case.

Go was allegedly informed several years ago of the possible motive behind Barayuga’s murder.

“I want to clarify that I don’t know anything about the motive behind his death or any information that former PCSO chair Anselmo Simeon Pinili may have regarding this matter,” Go said.

“I can’t interfere with the police’s investigation into the incident. That is why I take exception with news reports saying that I knew the motive and I didn’t do anything,” he added.

Go argued that he was focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, as chair of the Senate committee on health.

“Please get your facts straight,” he said.

ROMMEL FRANCISCO MARBIL
