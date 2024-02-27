^

'Jowa reveal': Kylie Verzosa mistaken for David Beckham's mistress

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 10:51am
'Jowa reveal': Kylie Verzosa mistaken for David Beckham's mistress
David Beckham and Kylie Verzosa
Kylie Verzosa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa took a selfie with football superstar David Beckham. 

In her Instagram account, Kylie playfully said that David is her boyfriend. 

"Fine, jowa reveal," she captioned the photo. 

Celebrities Sarah Lahbati, Phoebe Walker and Tim Yap, as well as beauty queens Sandra Lemonon and Katarina Rodriguez commented laughing emojis to Kylie's post. 

There are some Internet users, however, who asked if Kylie is the football star's mistress. 

"OMG! So kabit ka ni David Beckham? So proud of you! Ilaban mo ang Pinas mima!" an Internet user said.

"Galit mo si Madam Victoria," another commented, referring to David's wife, fashion designer and former Spice Girl member Victoria Beckham.

It can be recalled that David and Victoria were interviewed in a controversial Netflix documentary where the couple opened about David's alleged affair with his former personal assistant Rebecca Loos.

Recently, Kylie launched shapewear brand SOLÁ.

"I'm so happy! Thank you to everyone who attended our SOLÁ launch party. Everyone looking amazing and snatched in @sola_body in our Mercury collection," she wrote on Instagram.

"Touched by the good feedback from our products, that probably meant the most to me," she added.

Celebrities such as Marina Summers, Celeste Cortesi, Mond Gutierrez, Pam Prinster and Rhian Ramos attended the launch.

DAVID BECKHAM

KYLIE VERZOSA
