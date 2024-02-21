Bullet Jalosjos, Bong Suntay clarify rumors linking them to Dominic Roque

Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos (left) and former congressman Bong Suntay (right) address rumors linking them to actor Dominic Roque.

MANILA, Philippines — Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos and former congressman Bong Suntay clarified several issues linking them to their friend, actor Dominic Roque.

They said that they were strictly friends with the actor, who has been mired in "benefactor" issues after the end of his engagement to actress Bea Alonzo.

The politicians sat down with reporter and Sentro Artista co-founder Jay Ruiz for the latter's YouTube channel.

Suntay and Jalosjos said they have known Dominic for 10 years, a friendship that started with their common love for motorcycles. Called Euro Monkeys, the motorbike-loving group also includes other celebrities like Dingdong Dantes, Kim Atienza and Richard Gutierrez.

Paying tenant

Jalosjos said Dominic had been renting his condo for three years now. In fact, he showed receipts of the actor's payments to him.

Initially, he listed it on Airbnb, but when the pandemic occured, they were asked not to lease it. It was the same time that Dominic asked if he wanted his condominium rented out.

"Actually, 'yung condo, totoo talaga 'yun. Akin talaga 'yun. I've had it for quite some time. Congressman pa lang ako. Pre-selling pa nga lang, nakuha ko na siya. Dalawa 'yan e. Ginawa kong Airbnb. During the pandemic, pinagbawalan kaming i-open for Airbnb and siyempre as a friend, barkada, si Dom, asked me if I wanted to have it rented. Eh, hindi ko naman ginagamit kasi I stay in Dapitan City now and I live in Alabang, so siyempre ipapa-rent natin sa barkada natin for a good price," Jalosjos began.

Jalosjos said his unit usually costs around P100,000 plus per month, but for Dominic, he said the actor could pay around 50%, provided that he fixes it up.

His unit needed fixing, thus Dominic had it renovated.

He was asked by Ruiz to clarify the "sugar daddy" issue as the alleged benefactor of Dominic's condo.

"Natawa lang ako bakit tumalon 'yung issue from business to binahay na e," he added.

The issue arose after several vlogs and entertainment columnists said about the alleged benefactors of the actor who have been providing him with the condo and a gasoline station.



"Sana naman itong mga nagkakalat, that are claiming that they are mga batikang journalists, noh, sana naman ingat-ingat din kasi they have a responsibility to the people na dapat fact-finding.

"Hindi 'yung nalaman nila nasa pangalan ko 'yung condo, sugar daddy na ako bigla. Hindi ba pwedeng ni-rent? Hindi ba pwedeng binebenta? Tumalon agad e. Ang problema doon, sinakyan agad. Gina-gaslight nila 'yung issue e," Jalosjos stressed.

Only brand ambassador

Suntay, meanwhile, set the record straight about allegedly gifting Dominic a gasoline station.

The former politician said Dominic has been an endorser for his gasoline company Cleanfuel. It all started when they tapped the actor to be its celebrity driver for a racing event. Eventually, they tapped Dominic as a brand ambassador.

“Kung talagang magre-research lang makikita nila na as early as five years ago, talagang brand ambassador na si Dominic. Ang nakakagulat nga ‘yung pinost pa nilang picture, ‘yung contract signing namin ni Dom na kinukuha siyang endorser,” Suntay said.

“Pero, wala naman ding katotohanan na binigyan siya ng gasolinahan," he stressed.

Suntay, like Jalosjos, initially laughed about the issue, quipping about free advertisement for his company and increase in followers.

Jalosjos said their group feels for the actor who is currently going through a highly-publicized breakup.

Though they chose to make light of being linked to Dominic, they said they needed the rumors and allegations to stop.

"But at some point, kailangan talaga tumigil and I think these people will have to be reprimanded. May consequences din 'yun ano. May batas tayo e," Jalosjos said.

In the teaser for the continuation of the interview, Ruiz asked if they were ever asked by the vloggers for their side.

The said they were not approached.

"I hope because of this, magkakapangil na 'yung batas. I will do some legal actions against it," Jalosjos said.

Dominic has already clarified and denied the allegations in a statement released yesterday.

