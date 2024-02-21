^

Entertainment

'Please wear your seatbelts': Jaya, friends involved in car accident on the way to Regine Velasquez's concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 8:45am
'Please wear your seatbelts': Jaya, friends involved in car accident on the way to Regine Velasquez's concert

Jaya

Pang-Masa / File

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jaya and her friends figured in a car accident in California. 

In her Instagram account, Jaya uploaded of video of the damaged black SUV (sport utility vehicle) car as she recalled the incident. 

Jaya said that they were on their way to watch Regine Velasquez’s concert when the accident happened. 

“On a ride from Sacramento, California, on the way to Graton Casino to see my friends and watch Regine V's concert... when all of a sudden we get into a car collision. My friends Dr. Josephine Weber was driving and with us was Auntie Merly Escolta (her cousin) when suddenly we get hit from the back,” she said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaya (@jaya)

“I am doing ok but my friends are being checked and they will be alright, by God's grace. Thank you Jesus for sending us divine protection and covering us with your blood. It could've been super worse. I'm glad Doc and Auntie Merls are ok,” she added. 

She thanked God that they are all alive. 

“Thank you Lord for making it another day. I am grateful for your mercy and grace. Praise your Holy name,” she said. 

“Please wear your seatbelts, AT ALL TIMES WHEN YOU ARE IN A VEHICLE, especially if you're a back seat passenger,” she added. 

Regine commented on Jaya’s post, saying: "Oh my goodness are you ok??"

"Love you Mare sorry di ako nakarating sa concert mo... and thank you Pare @ogiealcasid," Jaya replied.

Jaya leaves Philippines for US

CAR ACCIDENT

